Wisconsin high school football computer rankings (9/24/2024)

Week 5 of the 2024 Wisconsin high school football season is in the books and High School on SI is debuting its first computer rankings of the season in the state.
At the No. 1 spot in the 11 man computer rankings are the undefeated Columbus Cardinals coming off a big win against the Big Foot Chiefs. Almost all of their wins coming in dominant fashion thus far.
Rounding out the top 3 we have Mount Horeb / Barneveld in the No. 2 position and Notre Dame Academy at No. 3. Both of these teams are undefeated as well with multiple wins against the top 100.
SBLive's formula was created using its own linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm in order to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Our computer rankings, released weekly, run parallel to SBLive's human power rankings — the statewide top 25 — released early each week.
Here are SBLive's latest Wisconsin football computer rankings, as of September 24, 2024:
WISCONSIN HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> 11 MAN
>> 8 MAN
-- Robin Erickson