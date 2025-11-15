Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of the playoffs.
Arrowhead 19, Waunakee 17
Bay Port 38, Muskego 35
Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Lourdes 14
Darlington 37, Manitowoc Lutheran 3
Grafton 34, Catholic Memorial 31
Little Chute 35, Columbus 25
Mayville 27, Lake Country Lutheran 15
Mondovi 14, Edgar 21
Northwestern 22, Stratford 13
Notre Dame Academy 42, River Falls 6
Reedsburg 43, Whitefish Bay 20
St. Joseph 28, Potosi 0
West De Pere 35, Homestead 34
Winneconne 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8
