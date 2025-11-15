High School

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the fourth weekend of the Wisconsin high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

West De Pere High School's Ryan Lutz (20) runs the ball Union Grove High School during a WIAA Division 2 state quarterfinal on Friday, November 7, 2025, at West De Pere High School in De Pere, Wis. De Pere won the game, 42-14. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of the playoffs.

Arrowhead 19, Waunakee 17

Bay Port 38, Muskego 35

Cochrane-Fountain City 17, Lourdes 14

Darlington 37, Manitowoc Lutheran 3

Grafton 34, Catholic Memorial 31

Homestead 34, West De Pere 35

Little Chute 35, Columbus 25

Mayville 27, Lake Country Lutheran 15

Mondovi 14, Edgar 21

Northwestern 22, Stratford 13

Notre Dame Academy 42, River Falls 6

Reedsburg 43, Whitefish Bay 20

St. Joseph 28, Potosi 0

Winneconne 28, Baldwin-Woodville 8

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

