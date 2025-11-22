High School

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025

See every final score from the Championship Weekend of the Wisconsin high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Little Chute High School's Gavin McInnis (73) tackles Winneconne High School's Brody Schaffer (3) during the WIAA Division 4 state championship football game on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the fourth weekend of the playoffs.

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 20-21, 2025

Arrowhead 18, Bay Port 15

Darlington 42, Edgar 18

Grafton 17, Reedsburg 15

Mayville 42, Northwestern 32

St. Joseph 35, Cochrane-Fountain City 21

West De Pere 28, Notre Dame Academy 14

Winneconne 28, Little Chute 22

