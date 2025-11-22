Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - November 21, 2025
Arrowhead 18, Bay Port 15
Darlington 42, Edgar 18
Grafton 17, Reedsburg 15
Mayville 42, Northwestern 32
St. Joseph 35, Cochrane-Fountain City 21
West De Pere 28, Notre Dame Academy 14
Winneconne 28, Little Chute 22
