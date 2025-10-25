Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of the playoffs.
Altoona 54, Seymour 34
Amherst 42, Lancaster 14
Aquinas 39, Amery 0
Arrowhead 56, Wausau West 12
Crandon 40, Auburndale 33
Baldwin-Woodville 57, Ashland 12
Bangor 54, Marshall 27
Bay Port 41, Appleton North 6
Belleville 42, Markesan 14
Black Hawk 8, River Ridge 6
Bonduel 49, St. Mary Catholic 21
Boyceville 50, Webster 12
Brillion 28, Luther Prep 21
Brookfield East 19, D.C. Everest 13
Burlington 26, Eisenhower 14
Case 34, Bradford 6
Cashton 17, Brookwood 0
Catholic Memorial 55, Jefferson 7
Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Mishicot 14
Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Assumption 7
Coleman 44, Randolph 6
Columbus 60, Brown Deer 15
Crandon 40, Auburndale 33
Crivitz 42, Reedsville 27
Darlington 55, Melrose-Mindoro 14
De Pere 28, Neenah 27
Delavan-Darien 56, Waupun 44
Durand 40, River Valley 21
Edgar 21, Loyal 14
Edgewood 35, Rhinelander 7
Eleva-Strum 34, Blair-Taylor 12
Elkhorn 58, Bay View 6
Evansville 40, Shoreland Lutheran 0
Fall Creek 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0
Fennimore 50, Mineral Point 7
Franklin 65, Riverside University 6
Freedom 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0
Germantown 36, West 6
Glenwood City 21, Spring Valley 2
Grafton 49, Medford 14
Grantsburg 38, Laconia 9
Hamilton 58, Marquette University 32
Hilbert 35, Pittsville 8
Homestead 51, Menomonee Falls 14
Hudson 35, Sun Prairie East 20
Johnson Creek 48, Clear Lake 7
Kewaunee 36, Marathon 6
Kimberly 28, Fond du Lac 21
La Crosse Central 38, Menasha 20
Lake Country Lutheran 42, Kiel 6
Lake Mills 42, Edgerton 0
Little Chute 40, Ripon 2
Logan 42, Wisconsin Lutheran 19
Lourdes 33, Shiocton 0
Luxemburg-Casco 38, Fox Valley Lutheran 36
Manitowoc Lutheran 44, Waterloo 6
Martin Luther 36, Pius XI Catholic 0
Mayville 41, Chilton 0
Merrill 38, Lakeland 12
Middleton 63, Hamilton 8
Mondovi 41, Abbotsford 6
Monona Grove 39, Brookfield Central 8
Mosinee 41, Turner 7
Mount Horeb / Barneveld 31, Wausau East 7
Mukwonago 24, Oconomowoc 0
Muskego 64, West 16
Whitefish Bay 31, New Berlin West 7
New Glarus / Monticello 43, Clinton 0
New Richmond 49, Ashwaubenon 14
Nicolet 23, Holmen 13
Northwestern 67, Prescott 20
Notre Dame Academy 77, Greenfield 32
Onalaska 34, Menomonie 31
Osceola 33, Ellsworth 6
Oshkosh North 28, Marshfield 7
Pepin/Alma 48, Turtle Lake 21
Pewaukee 31, Sauk Prairie 10
Platteville 37, Lodi 30
Plymouth 42, Marinette 14
Port Washington 50, Washington 8
Potosi 42, Cambria-Friesland 8
Poynette 53, Howards Grove 16
Prairie du Chien 50, Westfield Area 6
Pulaski 23, Milton 20
Racine Lutheran 36, Milwaukee Academy of Science 8
Reagan Prep 62, Bradley Tech 0
Reedsburg 49, Waterford 24
Rice Lake 30, Kaukauna 20
River Falls 48, Beaver Dam 21
Roncalli 40, Royall 8
Slinger 42, West 14
Spencer / Columbus Catholic 31, New Holstein 12
St. Catherine's 47, St. Francis 0
St. Croix Falls 37, Barron 20
St. Joseph 55, Palmyra-Eagle 6
St. Mary's Springs 17, Lomira 14
Stratford 41, Richland Center 9
Tomahawk 41, Omro 14
Union Grove 15, West 10
Verona 51, Pulaski/Milwaukee Arts 0
Waunakee 28, Chippewa Falls 21
Wauwatosa East 22, King 13
Wauzeka-Steuben 30, Ithaca 14
West De Pere 70, Hartford 33
West Salem 48, Berlin 20
Weyauwega-Fremont 21, Cambridge 7
Whitefish Bay 31, New Berlin West 7
Whitnall 42, McFarland 0
Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42, Arcadia 26
Winneconne 71, North 0
Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42, Brookfield Academy 12
Wrightstown 27, Oconto Falls 12
