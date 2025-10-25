High School

Wisconsin high school football final scores, results - October 24, 2025

See every final score from the opening weekend of the Wisconsin high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Racine Case wide receiver Zachary DeBaker (7) outraces Kenosha Bradford defensive back Larenzz Pratt (2) for a touchdown in a Level 1 playoff game Friday, October 24, 2025, at Case High School in Racine, Wisconsin.
The 2025 Wisconsin high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the first weekend of the playoffs.

Wisconsin High School Football Schedule & Scores (WIAA) - October 24, 2025

Altoona 54, Seymour 34

Amherst 42, Lancaster 14

Aquinas 39, Amery 0

Arrowhead 56, Wausau West 12

Auburndale 33, Crandon 40

Baldwin-Woodville 57, Ashland 12

Bangor 54, Marshall 27

Bay Port 41, Appleton North 6

Belleville 42, Markesan 14

Black Hawk 8, River Ridge 6

Bonduel 49, St. Mary Catholic 21

Boyceville 50, Webster 12

Brillion 28, Luther Prep 21

Brookfield East 19, D.C. Everest 13

Burlington 26, Eisenhower 14

Case 34, Bradford 6

Cashton 17, Brookwood 0

Catholic Memorial 55, Jefferson 7

Cedar Grove-Belgium 35, Mishicot 14

Cochrane-Fountain City 49, Assumption 7

Coleman 44, Randolph 6

Columbus 60, Brown Deer 15

Crandon 40, Auburndale 33

Crivitz 42, Reedsville 27

Darlington 55, Melrose-Mindoro 14

De Pere 28, Neenah 27

Delavan-Darien 56, Waupun 44

Durand 40, River Valley 21

Edgar 21, Loyal 14

Edgewood 35, Rhinelander 7

Eleva-Strum 34, Blair-Taylor 12

Elkhorn 58, Bay View 6

Evansville 40, Shoreland Lutheran 0

Fall Creek 40, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Fennimore 50, Mineral Point 7

Franklin 65, Riverside University 6

Freedom 28, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 0

Germantown 36, West 6

Glenwood City 21, Spring Valley 2

Grafton 49, Medford 14

Grantsburg 38, Laconia 9

Hamilton 58, Marquette University 32

Hilbert 35, Pittsville 8

Homestead 51, Menomonee Falls 14

Hudson 35, Sun Prairie East 20

Johnson Creek 48, Clear Lake 7

Kewaunee 36, Marathon 6

Kimberly 28, Fond du Lac 21

La Crosse Central 38, Menasha 20

Lake Country Lutheran 42, Kiel 6

Lake Mills 42, Edgerton 0

Little Chute 40, Ripon 2

Logan 42, Wisconsin Lutheran 19

Lourdes 33, Shiocton 0

Luxemburg-Casco 38, Fox Valley Lutheran 36

Manitowoc Lutheran 44, Waterloo 6

Martin Luther 36, Pius XI Catholic 0

Mayville 41, Chilton 0

Merrill 38, Lakeland 12

Middleton 63, Hamilton 8

Mondovi 41, Abbotsford 6

Monona Grove 39, Brookfield Central 8

Mosinee 41, Turner 7

Mount Horeb / Barneveld 31, Wausau East 7

Mukwonago 24, Oconomowoc 0

Muskego 64, West 16

New Berlin West 7, Whitefish Bay 31

New Glarus / Monticello 43, Clinton 0

New Richmond 49, Ashwaubenon 14

Nicolet 23, Holmen 13

Northwestern 67, Prescott 20

Notre Dame Academy 77, Greenfield 32

Onalaska 34, Menomonie 31

Osceola 33, Ellsworth 6

Oshkosh North 28, Marshfield 7

Pepin/Alma 48, Turtle Lake 21

Pewaukee 31, Sauk Prairie 10

Platteville 37, Lodi 30

Plymouth 42, Marinette 14

Port Washington 50, Washington 8

Potosi 42, Cambria-Friesland 8

Poynette 53, Howards Grove 16

Prairie du Chien 50, Westfield Area 6

Pulaski 23, Milton 20

Racine Lutheran 36, Milwaukee Academy of Science 8

Reagan Prep 62, Bradley Tech 0

Reedsburg 49, Waterford 24

Rice Lake 30, Kaukauna 20

River Falls 48, Beaver Dam 21

Roncalli 40, Royall 8

Slinger 42, West 14

Spencer / Columbus Catholic 31, New Holstein 12

St. Catherine's 47, St. Francis 0

St. Croix Falls 37, Barron 20

St. Joseph 55, Palmyra-Eagle 6

St. Mary's Springs 17, Lomira 14

Stratford 41, Richland Center 9

Tomahawk 41, Omro 14

Union Grove 15, West 10

Verona 51, Pulaski/Milwaukee Arts 0

Waunakee 28, Chippewa Falls 21

Wauwatosa East 22, King 13

Wauzeka-Steuben 30, Ithaca 14

West De Pere 70, Hartford 33

West Salem 48, Berlin 20

Weyauwega-Fremont 21, Cambridge 7

Whitefish Bay 31, New Berlin West 7

Whitnall 42, McFarland 0

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 42, Arcadia 26

Winneconne 71, North 0

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42, Brookfield Academy 12

Wrightstown 27, Oconto Falls 12

