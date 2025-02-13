High School

Wisconsin high school girls basketball scores (2/13/2025)

Where to see the results of today's girls high school basketball scores across Wisconsin

Sam Heyn

Kimberly High School's Emily Urban (3) against West De Pere High School's Ella Francois (24) during their girls basketball game in Kimberly, Wis. on Monday, February 10, 2025. Kimberly defeated West De Pere 63-39. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Kimberly High School's Emily Urban (3) against West De Pere High School's Ella Francois (24) during their girls basketball game in Kimberly, Wis. on Monday, February 10, 2025. Kimberly defeated West De Pere 63-39. Wm. Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Wisconsin high school girls basketball regular season comes to an end in less than a month, and High School On SI has the scores for all teams across the state. 

Top 25 matchups on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Kimberly (3) vs. Notre Dame < Make your pick

Hartford (17) vs. Cedarburg < Make your pick

Assumption (15) vs. Abbotsford < Make your pick

Eau Claire Memorial (20) vs. Rice Lake (23) < Make your pick

Keep track of all Wisconsin high school girls basketball scores below, or follow your team by selecting the closest metro area.

All Wisconsin high school girls basketball scores 

Metro Area:

Green Bay 

La Crosse

Madison

Milwaukee 

Wausau

2024-25 WISCONSIN GIRLS BASKETBALL SCHEDULES: FIND YOUR TEAM 

Published
Sam Heyn is a sports reporter based in Iowa City, IA, currently in his fourth-year at the University of Iowa. Along with reporting for The Daily Iowan, their student newspaper, he previously wrote for Iowa's News Now in Cedar Rapids, IA and live commentated for Fuller Digital Solutions in Cherokee, IA. Sam has been writing since 2025.

