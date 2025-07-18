Wisconsin Legends Elected to National High School Coaches Hall of Fame
Wisconsin high school football coaching legends Bob Hyland and Ken Krause have been selected for induction into the National High School Athletic Coaches Association (NHSACA) Hall of Fame.
Hyland and Krause are the only Wisconsin coaches to receive the prestigious honor this year.
Legacy Beyond the Field
The NHSACA Hall of Fame recognizes and honors high school coaches who have made significant contributions to the profession and the lives of student athletes. Inductees are celebrated for the long-lasting impact on their schools and communities, with a focus on developing responsible, confident, and driven individuals.
Bob Hyland: Wisconsin’s Winningest Coach
Hyland, who led St. Mary’s Springs in Fond du Lac until his retirement last season, is the winningest coach in state history with 522 victories during his memorable 54-year career. He will also be inducted as part of the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame's Class of 2026.
Known for his unmatched longevity, discipline, and ability to build a powerhouse program over decades, his impact on high school football in Wisconsin stands alone. Under his leadership, St. Mary’s Springs captured 17 state titles, including nine WIAA championships (and eight WISAA private school titles). His teams qualified for the WIAA playoffs 22 times dating back to 2000 (claiming three consecutive titles in the process (2017, 2018, 2019).
Ken Krause’s Dominant Run at Muskego
Krause, a 2022 Wisconsin Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee, led Muskego to back-to-back WIAA Division 1 state championships (2018, 2019) and a resilient runner-up finish in 2024. The Warriors were the unofficial 2020 D1 state champion following an undefeated season shortened as a result of COVID-19. He led the program to 41 straight victories between 2018 and 2021, including a statement-making upset of powerhouse Kimberly to snap a streak of five consecutive state titles.
Krause has amassed 193 victories during his 28-year head coaching career. He began at his alma mater, West Allis Central, before becoming an assistant at Muskego and eventually assuming the lead role in 2007.
He has led the Warriors to seven conference titles, 13 postseason appearances, and has been named league coach of the year six times during his highly successful tenure.
