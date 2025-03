Wisconsin's Best Teams Strike Gold At Pressure-Packed WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament

Wauwatosa East takes home the D2 Girls Basketball State Title in an EPIC triple-overtime thriller, edging out a 59-58 win! ๐Ÿ€๐Ÿ’ฅ



The Read Raiders are taking home their program's second gold ballโ€”but their first since 1981! Plus, this was the first-ever triple-overtimeโ€ฆ pic.twitter.com/VoJXy5hcuG