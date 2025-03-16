Wisconsin's Best Teams Strike Gold At Pressure-Packed WIAA State Girls Basketball Tournament
The Wisconsin (WIAA) state high school girls basketball tournament crowned its five worthy champions at the Resch Center on Saturday.
Kimberly (Division 1), Wauwatosa East (Division 2), Oostburg (Division 3), Cuba City (Division 4), and Assumption (Division 5), each hoisted a prestigious, glistening gold ball trophy following victories in the five respective divisions.
Division 1
Sophomore guard Ava Van Vonderen scored a team-high 15 points with three, 3-point baskets and pulled down nine rebounds as top-seeded Kimberly defeated third-seeded Muskego 47-26 in a tough, spirited WIAA Division 1 state championship game.
Sophomore wing Haylie Dulas followed with 13 points and senior forward Raegen Krueger had 10 points for the Papermakers, who captured their fifth state title in program history, won 13 consecutive games, and ended the season with a 29-1 overall record.
Senior guard Autumn Dibb and senior forward Melena Glysch each scored seven points for Muskego, which finished 25-5 overall.
Division 2
Junior guard Mikaia Litza finished with a game-high 32 points, nine rebounds, five steals, two assists, two steals, and two blocked shots as second-seeded Wauwatosa East upset top-seeded Edgewood 59-58 in a history-making triple-overtime WIAA Division 2 state final.
It was the first triple-overtime championship game in state tournament history.
The gritty performance took on added significance as it was the program's second title overall and first since 1981 (clinching head coach Mary Merg's 100th career victory in the process). Junior guard Ellie Deprey had 12 points for the Red Raiders, who ended the season with a 12-game winning streak and 29-1 overall record.
Sophomore guard Anna Miller had 16 points and seven assists for Edgewood, which finished the season 28-2 overall.
Division 3
Junior guard Ady Ketterhagen scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed nine rebounds as second-seeded Oostburg defeated fourth-seeded Xavier 49-36 in a WIAA Division 3 state championship game.
Freshman guard Kinsley Ketterhagen followed with nine points for the Flying Dutch, who won their fourth state title in program history and finished the season 28-2 overall.
Junior guard Brynn Krull scored 12 points for Xavier, which ended 19-11 overall.
Division 4
Junior guard Ashley Rowe scored a team-high 15 points, senior forward Ella Vosberg had 14 points, and senior guard Olivia Olson had 12 points as fourth-seeded Cuba City upset second-seeded St. Mary Catholic 53-50 in a WIAA Division 4 state championship game.
It was a history-making accomplishment for Cuba City, which earned a state tournament history-making 12th title and finished the season 25-5 overall.
Senior guard Brityn Voss scored a game-high 18 points for St. Mary, which ended the season 26-4 overall.
Division 5
Junior guard Jordyn Jaglinski scored a game-high 13 points with three, 3-pointers as Assumption defeated Barneveld 34-30 in a low-scoring WIAA Division 5 state championship game.
Senior guards Sarah Shaw and Addi Vollert each followed with seven points for the Royals, who captured their fourth title in program history to finish the season 29-1 overall. Senior forward Anna Schooley added five points and a team-best 10 rebounds.
Junior guard Izabel Durst scored a team-high 12 points for Barneveld, which ended the season 22-8 overall.
-- Jeff Hagenau | jeffreyhagenau@gmail.com