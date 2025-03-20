Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys basketball state semifinal predictions and game times (3/19/25)

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys basketball state semifinal predictions, game times (3/19/25)
The 2025 Wisconsin high school boys basketball state tournament tips off this afternoon.
It all starts with a double header for the Division 3 semifinal matchups. Later on in the night, there will be another double header for Division 4 semifinal games.
Six games remain for tomorrow, featuring a series of three double headers: the Division 5 semifinals, the Division 2 semifinals, and finally the Division 1 semifinals.
All ten winners will quickly turn around and play for their respective divisional championship on Saturday, Mar. 22.
High School on SI has the predictions for all five classifications.
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Mar. 20, 1:35 p.m.
No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 4 Elk Mound
Prediction: Freedom
Freedom is led by Donovan Davis, an explosive 6-foot-8 forward who averages 22 points per game. They lean heavily into his production along with guard Drew Kortz, and that duo has worked very well this year. Just one loss for the Irish all season, and it was to North Shore Conference winner Slinger.
The Mounders have a more balanced attack, nearly having four players average double digits in scoring. However, they were just able to get by Amery for their sectional championship, and I don't think they have what it takes to handle Davis. Give me the Irish.
No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 3 Lake Mills
Prediction: Milwaukee Academy of Science
There is still debate on whether the Novas should have received the No. 1 seed in this tournament, and it could be argued that they are the best team in the entire state. They have doubled their opponents this year in total scoring, led primarily by star Iowa State commit Jamarion Batemon (26.2 PPG). You'd think that he's a larger share of the scoring compared to most teams, but it really isn't. Devin Brown (18.1 PPG) and Agape Keys Jr. (15.6 PPG) are scary second and third options as well.
Lake Mills absolutely dominated in their sectional championship against Wisconsin Dells (73-31). However, I think the Novas are simply too powerful for the L-Cats to handle.
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Mar. 20, 6:35 p.m.
No. 1 Bonduel vs. No. 4 Prairie
Prediction: Bonduel
Bonduel comes into state only having lost to Roncalli in the third week of February. They are have five players averaging in the double digits. Their sectional championship win was against Co-No. 1 seed Auburndale (56-44), where Ryan Westrich scored 19 points to secure the victory.
Prairie has had a very impressive run this postseason, despite being just around .500 in overall record. They got through what you could say is the hardest path going in, beating No. 3 Salem, No. 2 Deerfield, and then No. 1 Cambridge in overtime. For their sectional championship, they faced No. 7 Cedar Grove-Belgium, and got out of Whitefish Bay with a three point victory (61-58) to secure the No. 4 seed at state. However, I think this is where their story ends, as the powerhouse they need to face in Bonduel is a bad matchup for them.
No. 2 Mineral Point vs. No. 3 Aquinas
Prediction: Mineral Point
The one-loss Pointers have a strong wing tandem with seniors Jaxson Wendhausen and Eli Lindsey, both sitting around 6-foot-5.
The three-loss Blugolds are a scary look for them, with Logan Becker leading the way for Aquinas and with him, brothers Treyton and Calvin Bahr. This one could go either way, but I give Mineral Point the slight edge with their senior tandem having an extra chip on their shoulder.
DIVISION 5 BRACKET
Mar. 21, 9:05 a.m.
No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 4 Turtle Lake
Prediction: Turtle Lake
Cochrane-Fountain City has won nearly every game this postseason by double digits. The Pirates are led by Cameron Lipinski (21.2 PPG, 43.1% 3PT) and Porter Ehrat (18.3). The Pirates can get hot at any time, and Lipinski had a 37-point performance earlier in this year.
On the other hand, the Lakers are led by 6-foot-7 junior Brandon Wagner, who is also averaging 21 points per game this season. Speaking of Brandon, his mother Angela is the head coach for Turtle Lake, and she will be the first female head coach to bring a team to the WIAA State Tournament. I'm riding with the Lakers to make a historic run and get the upset, as I think that Cochrane will struggle to get interior shots and rebound with Wagner under the basket.
No. 2 Sheboygan Area Lutheran vs. No. 3 Abundant Life Christian Academy
Prediction: Sheboygan Area Lutheran
Sheboygan Lutheran comes in with four players averaging double digits, just short of five players. They're lengthy on the wings, quick at the guard spots, and their most recent win was 30 points over co-No. 1 Almond-Bancroft to win Sectional 2. The Crusaders are hot right now and have been winning by 20+ every game this postseason. One game in fact was a 67-point victory.
The Challengers come into this matchup after beating co-No. 2 Oakfield to win Sectional 4. They are led mostly by brothers Jacob and Jonah Coon, both averaging around 14 to 16 points per game. They both shoot very well from three, which is a nice quality to have late, but I think Sheboygan Lutheran is on a tear right now and it will be tough to stop their train.
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Mar. 21, 1:35 p.m.
No. 1 Park vs. No. 4 Cedarburg
Prediction: Park
Racine Park is led by 6-foot-7 senior Jaxon Moss (20.5 PPG). With him is senior guard Isaiah Robinson (14.5 PPG) and sophomore guard Zare Gwinn (14.4 PPG).
Cedarburg's Logan Zahour (21.0 PPG) and Owen Hallbeck (12.2) leads the pack. Personally, I think that the Bulldogs won't be able to handle Moss inside with the amount of options that are around him.
No. 2 Wauwatosa West vs. No. 3 Wausau East
Prediction: Wausau East
The Trojans this season you could argue have three "best" players on their team. Jalen Brown (22.4 PPG), Matthew Kloskey (21.8 PPG), and Jake Hansen (19 PPG) all produce highly for West. However, their next averager is D.J. Hennings (4.1 PPG), so they are extremely reliant on these three to be focal points in their victories.
Wausau East is led mostly by Jesse Napgezek (22.9 PPG) and Jaydan Garrett (13.6 PPG). Behind them in scoring is Robbie Angulli and Charlie Cayley, two 6-foot-6 forwards within the attack. I think their height advantage will be a lot for the Trojans' big three, and a lack of bench production will be the reason the Lumberjacks come out on top.
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Mar. 21, 6:35 p.m.
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 4 Oshkosh North
Prediction: Wisconsin Lutheran
This game is full of height and star talent. Wisconsin Lutheran is led by 6-foot-7 Zavier Zens (22.3 PPG, 52% 3PT) and 6-foot-8 sophomore Kager Knueppel (13.7 PPG). Knueppel is the younger brother of Duke sensation Kon Knueppel.
Oshkosh North is led by 6-foot-7 Zay Mitchell (35 PPG), who is second in all of Wisconsin in scoring. Accompanying him is another 6-foot-7 forward in Bryce Ott (13.5 PPG). The Spartans just defeated De Pere (79-75), who was another favorite to be in this spot. This match will be very close, but I see Wisconsin Lutheran coming out on top.
No. 2 Waunakee vs. No. 3 Marshfield
Prediction: Waunakee
These two have had prior history at the Midwest Players Classic in later January, and it was Waunakee who found themselves at the better end of a four-point victory (59-55).
The Warriors are led by Kaden MacKenzie (17 PPG, 41% 3PT) and Eli Selk (14.5 PPG). Their sectional championship was against West Allis Central, a team who was making a lot of noise later in the year. Despite that, they were able to hold them off and win by 19, their fourth double digit win of this postseason.
Senior guard Brooks Hinson leads the way for the Tigers. 6-foot-8 Chris Pohl (12.6 PPG) and Landon Lee (12.5 PPG) complete a quality trio. Their last game was against Kimberly for their sectional championship. They showed earlier signs of struggle against Stevens Point, so I think that Waunakee, especially since they beat them already, has the advantage over Marshfield.
