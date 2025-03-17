Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times
The 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys basketball state tournament finishes this week.
High School on SI has brackets for all five classifications.
DIVISION 5 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)
Semifinals
No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 4 Turtle Lake
No. 2 Sheboygan Area Lutheran vs. No. 3 Abundant Life Christian Academy
DIVISION 4 BRACKET
Semifinal
No. 1 Bonduel vs. No. 4 Priarie
No. 2 Mineral Point vs. No. 3 Aquinas
DIVISION 3 BRACKET
Semifinal
No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 4 ELlk Mound
No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 3 Lake Mills
DIVISION 2 BRACKET
Semifinal
No. 1 Park vs. No. 4 Cedarburg
No. 2 Wauwatosa West vs. No. 3 Wausau East
DIVISION 1 BRACKET
Semifinal
No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 4 Oshkosh North
No. 2 Waunakee vs. No. 3 Marshfield
