See brackets for all five division of Wisconsin high school boys basketball state tournament

Jack Butler

Oshkosh North High School's Xzavion Mitchell (2) drives to the basket against De Pere High School during a WIAA Division 1 section final on Saturday, March 15, 2025, at Appleton North High School in Appleton, Wis. Oshkosh North upset the top-seeded Redbirds, 79-75, to advance to the WIAA state boys basketball tournament.
The 2025 Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys basketball state tournament finishes this week.

High School on SI has brackets for all five classifications.

Wisconsin (WIAA) high school boys basketball state tournament brackets, matchups, game times

DIVISION 5 BRACKET (select to view full bracket)

Semifinals

No. 1 Cochrane-Fountain City vs. No. 4 Turtle Lake

No. 2 Sheboygan Area Lutheran vs. No. 3 Abundant Life Christian Academy

DIVISION 4 BRACKET

Semifinal

No. 1 Bonduel vs. No. 4 Priarie

No. 2 Mineral Point vs. No. 3 Aquinas

DIVISION 3 BRACKET

Semifinal

No. 1 Freedom vs. No. 4 ELlk Mound

No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science vs. No. 3 Lake Mills

DIVISION 2 BRACKET

Semifinal

No. 1 Park vs. No. 4 Cedarburg

No. 2 Wauwatosa West vs. No. 3 Wausau East

DIVISION 1 BRACKET

Semifinal

No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran vs. No. 4 Oshkosh North

No. 2 Waunakee vs. No. 3 Marshfield

