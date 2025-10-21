Wyoming High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
Sheridan extended its state-record win streak to 51 straight and clinched homefield advantage in the Class 4A playoffs by handing Campbell County its first loss of the season, highlighting the games involving teams in this week’s High School on SI Wyoming Top 10 high school football rankings.
1. Star Valley Braves (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Evanston 52-14
Next up: at Green River, Oct. 24
Senior QB Phoenixx Hovey was 17-of-23 for 250 yards and four touchdowns, all in the first half, as the Braves won their 29th consecutive game on Senior Night.
2. Sheridan Broncs (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 8 Campbell County 28-10
Next up: vs. Laramie, Oct. 24
Senior Keegan Rager ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns to help the Broncs win their 51st in a row and clinch homefield advantage in the 4A playoffs, which start in two weeks.
3. Cody Broncs (6-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Green River 56-7
Next up: vs. No. 9 Jackson Hole, Oct. 24
The Broncs picked off Green River QB Maddux Hintz four times as they rebounded from last week’s loss to Star Valley. Now comes a critical matchup against Jackson to determine the 3A West Conference’s No. 2 seed and homefield advantage in the quarterfinals.
4. Big Horn Rams (7-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Tongue River 55-0
Next up: vs. Upton/Sundance, Oct. 24
Junior QB Tucker Wulff was 11-of-12 passing for 93 yards and a touchdown, more than enough to support a defense that posted a second consecutive shutout as the Rams clinched the 2A East title.
5. Mountain View Buffaloes (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Thermopolis 28-21
Next up: at Lyman, Oct. 24
The Buffaloes wrapped up the 2A West championship and top seed in the playoffs by holding off the previously undefeated Bobcats, with senior QB Justus Platts throwing for two touchdowns and running for two.
6. Cheyenne East Thunderbirds (7-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Rock Springs 49-3
Next up: vs. No. 8 Campbell County, Oct. 24
The Thunderbirds held Rock Springs to 152 total yards, while senior RB Keyshawn Brown ran for 117 yards and two touchdowns as they set up a showdown with Campbell County for the No. 2 seed in the 4A playoffs.
7. Riverton Wolverines (7-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Torrington 27-8
Next up: vs. Green River, 3A playoffs, Oct. 31
The Wolverines wrapped up the 3A East No. 1 seed and now get a bye week to prepare for their quarterfinal matchup against Green River, which is locked into the West No. 4 seed.
8. Campbell County Camels (7-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Sheridan 28-10
Next up: at No. 6 Cheyenne East, Oct. 24
Losing to Sheridan is not disqualifying for any opponent, but it does mean the Camels would have to travel for a potential rematch in the 4A playoffs. Now, they must face East with the No. 2 seed on the line.
9. Jackson Hole Broncs (6-2)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Powell 54-20
Next up: at No. 3 Cody, Oct. 24
Senior QB Grant Johnson threw for 262 yards and five touchdowns as the Broncs tuned up for this week’s road game at Cody that will decide second place in the 3A West Conference and a quarterfinal home game in two weeks.
10. Lander Valley Tigers (6-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Rawlins 49-0
Next up: at Buffalo, Oct. 24
The Tigers led just 14-0 at halftime before exploding for 28 points in the third quarter, with senior RB Cody West running for three touchdowns and junior TE Dan Bonella catching his first career touchdown pass.
Dropped out
None