Yorktown’s Tyler Galante Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Back in New York State
Galante is a senior this season for the Huskers
Tyler Galante, a senior at Yorktown High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive back in New York heading into the 2025 season.
Galante received 87.22% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.
Last season, Galante tallied 29 tackles and three interceptions for the Huskers. On offense, Galante recorded 858 all-purpose yards, 11 receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores.
Yorktown went 6-4 in 2024. The Huskers open their season at home on Friday at 6 p.m. against Niskayuna.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Published