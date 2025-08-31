High School

Yorktown’s Tyler Galante Voted High School on SI’s Top Defensive Back in New York State

Galante is a senior this season for the Huskers

Kevin L. Smith

Senior Tyler Galante is a wide receiver/running back/defensive back for the Yorktown varsity football team this season. / John Meore/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Galante, a senior at Yorktown High School, has been voted High School on SI’s top defensive back in New York heading into the 2025 season.

Galante received 87.22% of the votes to take the top spot. Final poll results can be viewed here.

Last season, Galante tallied 29 tackles and three interceptions for the Huskers. On offense, Galante recorded 858 all-purpose yards, 11 receiving touchdowns and two rushing scores.

Yorktown went 6-4 in 2024. The Huskers open their season at home on Friday at 6 p.m. against Niskayuna.

