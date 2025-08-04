Vote: Who is the Top Returning Defensive Back in New York State in 2025?
With the fall season getting closer, it’s time to highlight the top high school football players in New York.
Fans will get an opportunity to vote on who they think is the best at their respective positions.
High School On SI recently compiled lists of the best quarterbacks, the best running backs, the best wide receivers, the best offensive linemen, the best defensive linemen and the best linebackers.
Now, it’s time for a breakdown of the best defensive backs in the state.
There are hundreds of outstanding players in New York, and these lists are not intended to be comprehensive. Let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.
Note: Some players may excel at multiple positions. Do not be alarmed to see an athlete who plays on both sides of the ball, as we try to get as many players as possible.
(Players are listed in alphabetical order and all stats/accolades are from prior to this season; the poll is below the list of players.)
Voting ends Monday, Aug. 25 at 11:59 PM PT.
Marion Bell, Eastridge, senior
At cornerback, Bell recorded 39 tackles, seven interceptions and 10 pass deflections for the Lancers last season.
Amere Brewer, Aquinas, senior
Brewer finished with 43 tackles, a fumble recovery and didn’t allow a touchdown at his position in 2024 for the Little Irish.
Trent Buttles, Aquinas, junior
Buttles is a solid two-way player for the Little Irish. On defense, he recorded 64 tackles, six interceptions, nine pass deflections and a fumble recovery. Under center, Buttles finished with 1,601 passing yards, 16 TDs in the air and five scores on the ground.
Tyler Galante, Yorktown, senior
Galante tallied 29 tackles and three interceptions for the Huskers last year. He also had a couple of rushing TDs on offense.
Alante Green, Health Sciences, senior
Green, an all-state nod, had eight interceptions (one of them for a pick six) and 88 tackles in 2024 for the Falcons. Green had three interceptions in Health Sciences’ victory over Iroquois last season.
Amir Hogans, Rye Country Day, senior
An all-state first-team honoree, Hogans had 27 tackles, three interceptions, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumbles recovered last year for the Wildcats.
Keshaun Joiner, Health Sciences, senior
Joiner, an all-league and all-state selection, is considered one of the best defensive backs in Section VI.
Jaden Jones, Beacon, senior
Jones recorded 15 tackles, a forced fumble and seven interceptions for the Bulldogs last season. On offense, Jones had 49 receptions for 498 yards and seven TDs.
Joey Karpowicz, Ward Melville, junior
Karpowicz, an all-state cornerback, had 43 tackles, eight interceptions and eight pass deflections for the Patriots last season. On offense, he had seven total TDs.
Kevin Moore, St. Anthony’s, senior
Moore, a University of Delaware football commit, finished with 54 tackles, four interceptions and a fumble recovery for the Friars.
Tayon Mullen, McKinley, junior
Mullen, a standout at safety, finished with 65 tackles and four interceptions last year for the Macks.
Kaden Reid, Longwood, senior
Reid – an all-state, all-league and All-Long Island honoree – recorded eight interceptions for the Lions in 2024.
Mamadee Sangaray, Iona Prep, junior
Sangaray, a Division I prospect, recorded five interceptions for the Gaels this season. He also had a few TDs on offense.
Jace Stephenson, New Rochelle, senior
An all-star free safety, Stephenson finished with 33 tackles and three interceptions last season.
JT Vogel, CBA-Albany, junior
Vogel, a safety for the Class AA state finalist Brothers, had 116 tackles (34 of them solo), three interceptions and seven pass breakups last season.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App