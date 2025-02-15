Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon's Career Could Be Over, Dodgers Sign Ex-Halos Pitcher
The Los Angeles Angels are planning for another season without infielder Anthony Rendon.
Rendon, who signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Angels after the 2019 season, is set to undergo hip surgery and has no timetable for a return.
The Athletic's Sam Blum reported Rendon is expected to miss the entire 2025 season.
Read more: Anthony Rendon Expected to Miss Angels' Entire 2025 Season
With Rendon under team control for just this year and next, some MLB insiders have speculated that his playing career could be over.
If Rendon were to retire, it would save the Angels a lot of money as he's still owed $38.5 million per year over the next two seasons.
In other Angels news, a former Angels reliever has signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for spring training.
He spent the beginning of the 2024 season with the Halos, and netted the team a huge haul of prospects ahead of the trade deadline.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
MLB Analyst Thinks Anthony Rendon's Angels Career Could Be Over
MLB Insider Predicts Anthony Rendon's Angels Career To Be Over Following Latest Surgery
Angels Pitcher Involved in Massive 2024 Trade Deadline Deal Signing With Dodgers
Former Angels Top Prospect Involved in Blockbuster Trade to Have Tommy John Surgery
Angels Will Have Big Meeting With Mike Trout This Spring Training
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.