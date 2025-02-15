Angels Notes: Anthony Rendon's Career Could Be Over, Dodgers Sign Ex-Halos Pitcher

The #Angels have named the Player Development staff for the 2025 season.



The affiliate Managers include:

Keith Johnson (@SaltLakeBees)

Andy Schatzley (@trashpandas)

Dann Bilardello (@TC_DustDevils)

Dave Stapleton (@66ersBaseball)

Hainley Statia (ACL)

Héctor De La Cruz (DSL) pic.twitter.com/ujQcE8YFxw