MLB Analyst Thinks Anthony Rendon's Angels Career Could Be Over
This could be the beginning of the end for Anthony Rendon's Major League Baseball career.
Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian revealed Wednesday that the veteran third baseman would be having hip surgery and miss a significant amount of time.
Since signing a seven-year, $245 million deal after the 2019 season, Rendon's time in Los Angeles has been plagued with injuries.
At 34, Rendon has yet to exceed 58 games in a season since joining the Angels. He posted a stellar 1.010 OPS with 34 home runs and a league-leading 126 RBIs for the Washington Nationals in 2019, but his OPS has dropped to just .717 over five seasons with the Angels.
Overall, Rendon has appeared in only 257 games and missed 451, including 12 stints on the injured list, since 2021.
Because of his oft-injured tenure on the West Coast, Sean Casey of MLB Network thinks this injury is the end of Rendon's career.
“It’s tough news. I mean, listen, nobody wants to be hurt like this. Rendon didn’t want to be hurt like this. We all look at this contract, it just really hasn’t worked out," Casey said.
“And I feel bad for Anthony Rendon that he’s gonna have this hip surgery because this could be curtains. That’s not a good surgery to have. And you know he’s been banged up his whole time since he’s been out there with the Angels.
“It’s a bummer. It’s a bummer for him, it’s a bummer for the Angels fans and it’s a bummer obviously being locked into seven years, $245 million, it straps you as far as bringing players in, too.”
Rendon remains under contract for $38.5 million annually in 2025 and 2026. After battling health issues in recent years, he was expected to transition into more of a bench role this season, but he will now start the year on the 60-day injured list.
Thankfully, the Angels prepared for the worst this offseason focusing on their infield depth. The team reached one-year deals with Yoán Moncada and Kevin Newman, while also signing Tim Anderson and J.D. Davis to minor league contracts.
After a 63-99 season that placed them at the bottom of the American League West, the Angels have bolstered their roster this offseason with veterans such as Kenley Jansen, Travis d'Arnaud, and Jorge Soler.
