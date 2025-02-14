Former Angels Top Prospect Involved in Blockbuster Trade to Have Tommy John Surgery
Former Los Angeles Angels and current Chicago White Sox prospect Ky Bush is scheduled to have Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will miss the 2025 season, as announced by general manager Chris Getz.
Since Bush is on the 40-man roster, the Sox can move him to the 60-day injured list if they need to open a roster spot.
More news: Anthony Rendon to Have Major Surgery, Will Miss Significant Time for Angels Again
Bush was selected by the Angels in the second round of the 2021 draft and was traded to the White Sox in 2023 as part of the deal for Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez.
The 25-year-old's minor league performance, however, was much more impressive. In 80.2 innings at Double-A, he posted a strong 2.12 ERA with a 24.6 percent strikeout rate and a 10.1 percent walk rate.
Although he struggled in a small sample at Triple-A and in the majors, his overall 2024 performance was solid. He made his MLB debut for the Sox in 2024 but only started four games, posting a 5.60 ERA over 17.2 innings.
Bush had previously represented the American League in the 2022 Futures Game, highlighting his status as one of the top prospects in baseball.
More news: Former Angels Infielder Signs With AL West Rival in Free Agency
In 2024, MLB Pipeline ranked him as the No. 11 prospect in the White Sox organization.
Unfortunately, Bush was the pitcher charged with the loss when the White Sox dropped their 21st straight game last year, tying the 1988 Orioles for the longest losing streak in American League history.
It was his first career major league start and he gave up three runs in just four innings. He struggled with his command, issuing five walks and landing just 45 of his 84 pitches for strikes.
"Obviously, not all the stuff was there," said Bush, who walked the bases loaded in the first. "I was spraying it a little bit. I mean, after that first inning, [I] settled in and just figured, 'Just go right at them and compete, really. Just give 'em your best stuff.'"
More news: Angels Add World Series Champion Pitcher From AL Squad
"Ky got the first one out of the way," former White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. "I thought, at times, he threw the ball really well, but at the end of the day, we've got to eliminate some of those free passes."
Bush, a Utah native, joined big league spring training as a non-roster invitee, impressing Grifol with both his stuff and composure.
Although Bush won't be able to contribute this season, he will hopefully make a full recovery and return in 2026.
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.