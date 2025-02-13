Angels Will Have Big Meeting With Mike Trout This Spring Training
The Los Angeles Angels are hopeful about the 2025 season, and in order for success to become a reality, the team needs to ensure the face of the franchise remains healthy.
The Angels will have a big meeting with superstar Mike Trout sometime during spring training, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
"Angels manager Ron Washington and Minasian will meet with superstar Mike Trout in person once he gets to camp to discuss ways to keep him healthy this year," Bollinger wrote. "They’ve been in contact throughout the offseason, and they will come up with a plan that’s expected to have him see more action in the corner outfield spots and designated hitter."
Trout has struggled to stay healthy for the majority of the last four seasons. He has played in just 266 of 648 games since 2021, meaning he's played less than half of each season.
In September, Trout had acknowledged his injury history and mentioned he would be willing to make a position change in order to stay healthy.
"Ultimately, my goal is to be in that batter's box, in the field every single day," Trout said. "Whether that's moving to a corner or DHing more, that's something that I'll leave it up to the front office to come up with a plan. Where I'm at and what's happened the last few years, I'm definitely going to try to explore every option that can keep me out there."
Trout sparked a buzz when he mentioned he would be open to transitioning to being the Halos' designated hitter next season, but The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported the position change could be counterproductive.
"There is concern that if he’s a full-time DH, he’d take even more swings in the cage, which could be more of an injury risk than playing the outfield," Fletcher wrote. "And since the Angels didn’t acquire anyone who could be an everyday center fielder, it still looks like Trout will get most of his time in center."
Nevertheless, Angels manager Ron Washington said Trout is ready to start the season in full form.
"He's ready to go," Washington told MLB Network at the Winter Meetings. "Before he hurt his knee a second time, he was ready to go. I still see him do things that 80 percent of the players that are in the Major Leagues still can't do."
