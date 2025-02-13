Anthony Rendon Expected to Miss Angels' Entire 2025 Season: Report
The Los Angeles Angels appeared to push Anthony Rendon to the side by signing Yoan Moncada to a one-year deal. The arrival of Moncada in Anaheim signaled the team was preparing to bench Rendon, and utilize Moncada as the team's starting third baseman.
Though Rendon would likely lose his starting spot in 2025, there was speculation the Angels would use him as a versatile infielder, possibly even a backup first baseman to Nolan Schanuel.
Surely the position switch may help the former All-Star turn a corner in his oft-injured tenure with the Halos — at least that was the thinking at the time. But lo and behold, Rendon faced a setback in his recovery this winter and will undergo hip surgery.
Now, Rendon is not expected to suit up in 2025 for the Angels, per The Athletic's Sam Blum. His recovery from surgery is expected to take longer than six months, which would keep him out the entire season.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian spoke about the latest update regarding Rendon on Wednesday.
“I don’t put timeframes on it, but it’s going to be a while until he’s back,” Minasian said, via The Athletic. “He just had some difficulty with his rehab over the last couple weeks. We had a couple different doctors take a look at it.”
In light of Rendon's injury, the signing of Moncada appears to be a reactionary move more than anything else. However, Moncada may prove to be more impactful for the Angels than Rendon ever was.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal said Moncada has a huge opportunity in Anaheim for the 2025 season.
"The Angels know they can't count on Anthony Rendon to play third base, to be healthy," Rosenthal said on Foul Territory. "That hasn't worked out for them, right? So Moncada gets a chance here to really do some things."
By the conclusion of the 2025 season, Rendon will have played in less than 30 percent of the possible 880 games for the Angels, assuming he misses the whole season. Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels before the 2020 season. He is entering his final two years of the deal this season.
The two biggest names in Anaheim, Rendon and Mike Trout, have experienced a number of setbacks in recent years, but there was always hope 2025 would be the year both stars were healthy for a complete season.
While the season has yet to begin, the defeating news has certainly put a gloomy forecast on camp.
