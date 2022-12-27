The Angels have been very busy this offseason — maybe as busy as anyone. They've added pitching in Tyler Anderson and Carlos Estevez, and lineup depth in Hunter Renfroe, Gio Urshela and Brandon Drury.

They've also added tons of depth in the minor leagues, and will hope to have better options next season than last, when they used 64 different players over the course of the 162-game season.

They're much better equipped for an injury now than they were last season, which is something Angels GM Perry Minasian wanted to work on. And still, with all the great moves he's made so far this offseason, he's not yet done improving this roster.

"I’m in constant communication with ownership, basically a daily basis, and we’ve explored a lot of different areas and a lot of different places to improve this club and I don’t think that’ll stop until we get to spring training," Minasian said. "How much more? Obviously, I’m not going to put a number on that. But I do think we can improve."



So where are some of those places the team can improve? Minasian mentioned at least one of them:

"Pitching is definitely something we’ll continue to look at and hopefully improve," Minasian said.

The Angels have clearly been looking in that department. They've been linked to two All-Star starting pitchers in RHP Nathan Eovaldi and two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber. They're also likely to remain active in the bullpen market, looking to solidify one of the weak spots on the team last season.

It remains to be seen how much more the Angels want to spend, but they did already say they could exceed the luxury tax in order to compete next season — and it sounds like that may be a real possibility. The Angels' main goal is to get back to the postseason next year for the first time since 2014. Minasian is trying to make that happen.