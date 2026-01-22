Everything Astros Fans Need to Know About This Weekend’s FanFest

Although the Houston Astros are caught up in trade market chaos with spring training on the horizon, one of their most anticipated events is scheduled to take place this weekend: FanFest.

This is a unique opportunity for Astros fans to gather in celebration of the Lone Star State franchise. While there, attendees will be able to celebrate the upcoming season alongside players, alumni and the broadcasters who continuously deliver top-of-the-line commentary from Daikin Park year after year.

Not only will fans be in the presence of baseball icons, but there will be plenty of photo opportunities, along with autograph sessions and games.

FanFest Event Details

Houston's annual FanFest will kick off this weekend, Jan. 24, at 11 a.m. local time and will run until 4 p.m. For those driving to the event, parking will be available in Lots A, B and C, with a $10 fee.

Gaining entrance costs fans only $2, with proceeds going directly toward the Astros Foundation, the team's charity. From there, funds are used to support avenues such as youth sports and education programs.

As noted by MLB.com, all fans must have a digital admission voucher with them in order to enter the event. Entrance will be made at Home Plate, South Home Plate, Right Field Gate, Center Field Gate or Left Field Gate.

Autograph Sessions

Every 30 minutes at the Union Station Lobby, current Houston players will rotate through the Autograph Session line, allowing fans the opportunity to interact and meet their favorite athletes. However, players will not be announced ahead of time, leaving the element of surprise open.

For fans looking to meet Astros legends, between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. in Suite 21, a Free Autograph Session will be available with some of the greats. Again, players will not be announced ahead of time. However, arrive early as the line will be limited to 250 people. Let the anticipation begin.

For children ages 12 and under, an autograph session will take place in Suite 54-55. Players will rotate every 30 minutes.

Activities To Participate In

Beyond autograph sessions, FanFest will include a variety of games and activities for fans to take part in. Several will be free, while others will require a fee.

For those looking to save, free activities include photo opportunities, fan forums, a promotions garage sale, a stroll around the bases and live music. For a fee, fans will have access to the batting cages, throwing in the bullpen, a catch session in the outfield, a meet-and-greet, photos with trophies, buddies member zone and a clubhouse tour.

Activities will be weather-dependent, but it will not be a event that loyal Astros fans will want to miss.

