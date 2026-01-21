Astros Must Trade from Infield Surplus Before Spring Training Begins

The Houston Astros head into the final weeks before spring training with an infield problem that demands resolution. Too many quality players occupy too few positions, and the math simply doesn't add up for keeping everyone on the roster through February.

Isaac Paredes and Christian Walker both project as everyday first basemen, yet only one spot exists. Carlos Correa claimed third base after his midseason return last year, while Jeremy Pena holds down shortstop. Jose Altuve spent most of 2025 playing left field, but can shift back to second base when Nick Allen can't handle the position. Add in Yordan Alvarez requiring regular at-bats as the designated hitter, and Houston faces a logjam that wastes talent and limits lineup flexibility.

The urgency increased when the Astros failed to reach an arbitration agreement with Paredes ahead of the January 8 deadline. He filed at $9.95 million while Houston countered at $8.75 million. While the gap seems small, it signals deeper concerns about how the front office views both his role and their financial constraints.

Those constraints are real. Houston's projected payroll sits at approximately $238 million for 2026, leaving just $6 million of cushion below the $244 million luxury tax threshold. Owner Jim Crane made clear his preference to avoid the tax after crossing it in 2025. Trading either Paredes or Walker solves the financial pressure while opening up playing time across the infield.

On the surface, Walker seems like the obvious choice. His departure would slot Paredes at first base and preserve Houston's depth. The problem is nobody wants him. League sources indicate the Astros have received minimal trade interest in Walker this winter.

The 34-year-old struggled through his first season in Houston, hitting just .238 with a .297 on-base percentage. Combined with the $40 million remaining on his contract through 2027, he's become nearly impossible to move.

Isaac Paredes Becomes the Answer by Default

That leaves Paredes as the realistic option despite Houston's preference to keep him. The 26-year-old would command a significant return in any trade talks.

He earned an All-Star selection last season before a hamstring injury cut short his year, posting a .254/.352/.458 slash line with 20 home runs across just 102 games. His combination of power and plate discipline made him one of Houston's most dangerous hitters when healthy.

Multiple teams searching for infield help have expressed interest, with Boston emerging as a potential suitor after losing Alex Bregman to the Cubs in January. The Red Sox's financial situation grew tighter after committing $130 million to pitcher Ranger Suarez, but other clubs remain in the mix.

A Paredes trade would likely bring back rotation help or young controllable talent, addressing Houston's pitching needs after losing Framber Valdez to free agency.

The clock is ticking. Spring training opens in mid-February, giving general manager Dana Brown about four weeks to resolve this. Waiting longer risks carrying the problem into camp, where competition for at-bats creates awkward dynamics. The logjam has been obvious since December, and with Walker drawing no interest while Paredes attracts real suitors, Houston's hand appears forced regardless of preference.

