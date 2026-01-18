Legendary Nolan Ryan Leads Astros All-Time Mount Rushmore Free Agents

Up until their injury-prone season last year, the Houston Astros were widely considered to be one of the top franchises in Major League Baseball. With two World Series titles under their belt from 2017 and 2022, along with multiple playoff appearance, the Astros' 2025 performance was quite a surprise.

Houston is historically a notable MLB team, and now the franchise is looking to get back on its feet. Despite the unfortunate outcome to their last campaign, they have seen enough success in prior years to allow them to hold onto some credibility.

Between iconic players and record-setting feats, the Astros remain a key franchise in the league. Ultimately, much of a team's success can be directly attributed to free agent signings, and according to Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report, Houston has acquired some top names through free agency over the years, also known as their hypothetical Mount Rushmore.

Nolan Ryan

Starter Nolan Ryan made his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 1966, where he remained for five seasons before heading to what was formerly named the California Angels. However, on Nov. 19, 1979, Ryan signed with the Astros as a free agent, playing with the franchise for nine years. The Alvin, Texas, native returned home.

During that time, he registered a 3.13 ERA and 1,866 strikeouts with a 1.206 WHIP through 282 starts. His signing was historic, as he became the first player to earn over $1 million in just one season. Although Ryan eventually retired with the Texas Rangers, he was an integral part of Houston history. As a result of his illustrious professional career, he was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1999.

Roger Clemens

Considering how long right-hander Roger Clemens' 24-year career was, his time with the Astros was rather short, and it was toward the end of his journey in the Major Leagues. He played for the Boston Red Sox for 13 years, followed by the Toronto Blue Jays for two years and the New York Yankees for six years. It wasn't until Jan. 19, 2004 that he made his way to the Lone Star State to sign with Houston. It was another homecoming. Clemens pitched at Spring Woods High School and played his college ball at Texas.

During his three-year stint with the Astros, Clemens logged a 2.40 ERA and a 1.074 WHIP through 84 starts. He holds the most Cy Young Awards (seven) out of any MLB player, and his last one came in 2004 while playing with Houston.

Andy Pettitte

Similar to Clemens, starter Andy Pettitte only played a brief stint with the Astros. He made his debut with the Yankees in 1995 and stayed in New York until December 2003, when he signed with Houston as a free agent. The Baton Rouge, La., native played his high school baseball at nearby Deer Park.

Pettitte was only with the Astros for three seasons, recording a 3.38 ERA and 1.230 WHIP through 83 starts. While he is not a Hall of Famer, he was a consistent player and earned two NL Pitcher of the Month acknowledgements while in Houston.

Jeff Kent

Rounding out Reuter's list is infielder Jeff Kent, who signed with the Astros as a free agent on Dec. 18, 2002, after spending several years prior around the map. During his two years in Houston, he recorded 49 home runs and 200 RBIs across 275 games, while slashing .293/.350/.521 with a .870 OPS.

To commemorate Kent's prolific baseball career, he will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. One of the most impressive feats he nabbed was his 377th home run, setting the MLB record for most homers smacked by a second baseman.

