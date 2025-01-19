Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals' John Mozeliak Set Straight By Fan Amid Uneventful Final Offseason As POBO

St. Louis fans are not happy with Mo

Aug 1, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak talks with the media after the Cardinals traded shortstop Paul DeJong (11) and starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) before a game against the Minnesota Twins at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals announced plans to reduce payroll and focus on player development after the 2024 season ended but with Opening Day steadily approaching, not much has happened.

Nobody in the organization should be feeling the heat more than Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who is amid his final offseason as head honcho.

At Saturday's annual Winter Warm-Up event, which includes a question-and-answer session with fans, Mozeliak was approached by a fan who didn't mince words.

"Bundled up in a St. Patrick’s Day-green Cardinals jacket, Mary Clifford made her way from the visitors’ clubhouse at Busch Stadium toward her next stop – Ballpark Village and a chance to hear from the team’s president of baseball operations," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold wrote Saturday. "She came prepared, toting a stocking cap for the chill and a question for John Mozeliak and said as much as she got on an elevator. That was when she noticed him standing right there beside her. 'Not a lot of people are fond of you right now,' Clifford said to Mozeliak."

Many have called for Mozeliak to be replaced as the Cardinals baseball boss over the past few seasons, especially in 2024, after St. Louis missed the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

Although St. Louis fans are upset with Mozeliak and the Cardinals as they neglect to make any significant additions to the roster this offseason, former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is set to take over in 2026. His leadership should bring much-needed change.

