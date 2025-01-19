Cardinals Narrowly Missed Opportunity To Trade Nolan Arenado To AL West Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals' top priority is finding a trade partner for superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado but doing so has been challenging.
After Arenado endured the worst season of his career at the plate in 2024, teams are reluctant to trade for him, considering his contract comes with three years and roughly $74 million -- $10 million will be paid by the Colorado Rockies.
To make matters more frustrating for St. Louis as it navigates how to get Arenado moved, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak's recent comments suggest a deal could've already taken place.
"'I was a little bit surprised,' he said, when asked about Arenado’s decision to reject the (Houston) Astros," as transcribed by Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones on Saturday. “'I think looking back at that, I think when [Kyle] Tucker was traded [to the Chicago Cubs], it was almost more like order of operation. Had we been a few days ahead of that, I think there would’ve been no…here we are. So, yeah, things happen.'”
Arenado blocked a trade to Houston shortly after three-time All-Star outfielder Tucker was traded to the National League Central-rival Cubs. Mozeliak's statement suggests that the Cardinals veteran might've agreed to be dealt to the Astros if it occurred before the Chicago exchange.
The 10-time Gold Glove defender's list of teams he's willing to be traded to includes the Boston Red Sox, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels and LA Dodgers.
Former Houston third baseman Alex Bregman still hasn't decided where he'll sign for 2025, complicating Arenado's search for a trade partner. Perhaps once the former Astros slugger is signed, we'll see a trade for the St. Louis fan favorite.
