Cardinals Set To Move On From John Mozeliak After 2025, Former Red Sox Exec Signed
The St. Louis Cardinals have been headed down the wrong path for the last few seasons and 2024 was the tipping point that finally sparked much-needed change.
After losing the National League Central and missing out on the playoffs in back-to-back seasons, Cardinals fans have drawn the line. Change is needed and this offseason should bring it.
In a highly anticipated press conference held Monday afternoon, Cardinals executives gathered to announce the organization's plans for the future. Fortunately, a new baseball boss is gearing up to transform the franchise.
"John Mozeliak will see baseball operations through 2025, his final year in the role (and of his contract)," St. Louis Post Dispatch's Derrick Goold reported Monday. "After next season, (Chaim) Bloom will take over as president of baseball operations. He has signed a five-year contract."
Fans have expressed their discontent with Mozeliak's leadership since he assumed his role in June 2017, especially over the past few seasons.
Although hearing that Mozeliak will run the show for another season might ruffle feathers among the Cardinals fan base, there is hope after his reign is over -- former Red Sox chief baseball officer Bloom.
Bloom helped rejuvenate and build the impressive Tampa Bay Rays player development system and helped lead the Red Sox to the American League Championship Series in 2021.
Significant roster moves will likely take place this winter that could put the Cardinals in a problematic position to contend next season, so whether Bloom or Mozeliak is running things likely won't make a difference.
Even though fans would like to see Mozeliak go, Bloom's reign will soon begin. He'll get to work on fixing player development and will be the next head honcho in no time.
