Cardinals' Chaim Bloom's Influence Reportedly Helped Build Dominant 2024 Bullpen
The St. Louis Cardinals' pitching staff was a disaster in 2023 but fortunately, things were different this season after the front office successfully retooled the arsenal last winter.
The rotation might've floundered toward the end of the season but it had vastly improved from the year before. However, the bullpen was one of the strongest in the league and it'll be tough to see it disassembled this offseason as the franchise looks to reset.
Fortunately, one of the masterminds behind last year's wise offseason pitching acquisitions should be able to help St. Louis get back to playing the Cardinal Way.
"He’s (Chaim Bloom) worked as an advisor for the Cardinals since January, and his fingerprints were all over the club’s acquisitions of (Andrew) Kittredge, (Ryan) Fernandez and Riley O’Brien," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday when discussing how things will be different with bloom waiting to supplant St. Louis president of baseball operations John Mozeliak.
The Cardinals recently held a press conference to announce the Blooms' future promotion as St. Louis' next baseball boss after Mozeliak's contract expires next offseason.
Bloom's influence in landing Kittredge and Fernandez -- two pieces of the three-headed monster in the bullpen -- gave the Cardinals a relief core that went from ranking No. 23 in the league with a 4.47 ERA in 2023 to No. 7 with a 3.64 ERA this season.
The former Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer was responsible for building the Tampa Bay Rays' powerhouse farm system while he worked for them from 2005 to 2019.
The Rays have the league's top-ranked farm system. Tampa Bay still uses Bloom's strategies and tactics; hopefully, his influence will produce the same results for the Cardinals.
