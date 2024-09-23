Cardinals' John Mozeliak 'Should Be Replaced' Despite One Year Left On Contract
The St. Louis Cardinals have the second-most World Series titles but for the past few years, winning a championship has seemed like a distant memory for fans.
Since Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak assumed his role in June 2017, St. Louis has logged only four postseason wins -- the last one occurred during the 2020 National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, which the club lost 2-1.
There have been many mistakes made under Mozeliak's leadership as head of baseball operations and it might be time for the organization to take a different direction.
"It’s time," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman wrote Monday morning when talking about finding a new boss to lead the Cardinals baseball operations. "Mozeliak should be replaced as president of baseball operations. He has one more year on his contract, but surely they can cook up a way to keep him involved but not as the baseball boss. The front office needs to be refreshed and refurbished."
Mozeliak has been handling criticism all season from fans after promising a turnaround from last year's 91-loss finish that never happened. Instead, the Cardinals have missed the playoffs for a second straight year and have the chance to end with another losing record.
The Cardinal Way was upheld when Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. fired former manager Mike Matheny in 2018 after St. Louis missed the playoffs in two consecutive seasons and couldn't find itself back in the wins column.
Small-minded decisions made by Mozeliak throughout his reign have negatively impacted the long-term success of the organization. How long will the DeWitt family tolerate mediocre leadership from their POBO before someone else is appointed?
