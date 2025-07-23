Cubs Shockingly Listed As Trade Suitor For Cardinals Fan Favorite
The St. Louis Cardinals have several potential trade candidates if they decide to sell before the July 31 deadline, including one who was recently linked to the hated Chicago Cubs.
With the July 31 trade deadline eight days away, the Cardinals are 52-50 and trail the first-place Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers by 8 1/2 games in the National League Central, while dragging 3 1/2 games behind in the NL Wild Card race.
Considering that the Cubs seem to have a legitimate shot at making a deep playoff push this season, would the Cardinals consider making a deal with their top rival before the trade deadline? A pair of top Major League Baseball insiders supposedly think it's possible.
"The Cardinals weren’t able to trade him (Nolan Arenado) when we thought they were resetting, and now they are on the cusp of contention (and Arenado still has a full no-trade with interest in going to the (New York) Yankees, (Boston) Red Sox, (Los Angeles) Dodgers and maybe one or two more teams)," New York Post's Jon Heyman and Joel Sherman wrote Monday, while discussing the upcoming trade deadline and where potential candidates could be moved to. "He’s signaled a willingness to go to the Yankees, Red Sox, Dodgers and a couple others. Fits: Yankees, Cubs, (Los Angeles) Angels, (Detroit) Tigers."
Arenado has been linked to the Yankees on numerous occasions in 2025, including this past offseason. However, New York couldn't afford to take on the remainder of the 10-time Gold Glove defender's eight-year $260 million salary over the winter and was concerned with his recent offensive regression.
The Cubs, on the other hand -- it would be extremely shocking to see the Cardinals trade arguably their fan base's most beloved player to their archnemesis, especially given how well Chicago is playing this season.
An unrefusable offer would have to be made for the St. Louis to send Arenado to the Cubs over the next eight days. The six-time Platinum Glove has a full no-trade clause, so he would have the final say no matter what. He has shown zero signs of wanting to be dealt to Chicago.
