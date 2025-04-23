One Of These 3 Big-Market Clubs Could Trade For Cardinals' Nolan Arenado
The St. Louis Cardinals failed to find a trade destination for superstar Nolan Arenado over the offseason but perhaps a deal could be completed this summer.
The July 31st trade deadline is several months away but with how the Cardinals' season is panning out as they sit with a lackluster 10-15 record, it would make sense for the rebuilding St. Louis franchise to move on from Arenado.
Arenado's full no-trade clause has made it difficult for the Cardinals' front office to find a suitable trade partner. However, with the way things are going for several big-market clubs, there could be three logical opportunities available.
"It's too speculative to get into trade specifics, but it's worth noting a couple of situations," CBS Sports' Dayn Perry wrote Wednesday when discussing the possibility of Arenado being traded this season, "One, the New York Yankees, who employ Arenado's close friend and former Cardinals teammate Paul Goldschmidt, may still see him as an upgrade over Oswaldo Cabrera at third base. As well, the Philadelphia Phillies have gotten miserable contributions from third baseman Alec Bohm this season (he takes a .508 OPS into Wednesday's slate), and they're in need of a lineup boost in the tough National League East. Elsewhere, if Max Muncy's struggles persist, then the Los Angeles Dodgers may be a team to monitor. It's all fluid, of course."
The Dodgers and Phillies were among the teams for which Arenado would waive his full no-trade clause but neither contender showed interest in dealing for the $260 million third baseman, who has roughly three years and $64 million remaining on his contract.
The 10-time Gold Glove defender was linked to the Yankees on several occasions but due to payroll restrictions and Arenado logging his career-worst offensive campaign in 2024, the Bronx Bombers chose to stick with what they had at third base -- to start the season, at least.
The Yankees earned extra payroll flexibility after losing ace Gerrit Cole to season-ending Tommy John surgery, which could allow the Cardinals to trade Arenado to the Bronx this summer.
Still, there's plenty of baseball left to play, so it's too early to predict where Arenado will finish his 2025 season but if St. Louis continues to fall behind in the NL Central, there's a solid chance the eight-time All-Star will be moved before the trade deadline.
More MLB: Odds Are In Cardinals Favor To Complete Heartbreaking Trade Deadline Deal