Dodgers, Yankees Listed Among Ideal Trade Suitors For Cardinals Veteran
The St. Louis Cardinals have plenty to offer at this year's trade deadline, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers among the teams potentially looking to cash in.
Not only will Cardinals superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado likely be available before the July 31 trade deadline but so could several imending free agents for St. Louis, such as left-handed pitcher Steven Matz and right-handed pitcher Phil Maton.
Top contenders, such as the Yankees and Dodgers, typically seek to boost their pitching staff every year before the trade deadline. If the Cardinals decide to sell this summer, one St. Louis veteran hurler will likely be moved.
"(Ryan) Helsley had the fourth-best WAR (wins above replacement) among relievers last season and is in a contract year now but has been notably worse this season," ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan wrote Monday morning after including Helsley in their top 50 trade deadline candidates list. "His stuff and location are similar, but the main difference is that his fastball is getting hit hard -- with one byproduct being his spiking home run rate. Best fits: Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia (Phillies), New York Yankees, Detroit (Tigers), New York Mets."
Helsley has logged a 3-1 record with a 3.18 ERA, 19 saves, 37-to-14 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .260 batting average against and a 1.41 WHIP in 34 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2025.
Although Helsley pitched much better last season -- when he was named the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year -- the two-time All-Star will become a free agent for the first time in his seven-year career this fall, making him an ideal rental option.
The Phillies, who need a reliable closer and are desperate to win a World Series with their veteran-laden roster, have been mentioned several times as an ideal trade destination for Helsley.
However, there seems to be a legitimate chance the Cardinals will shock the market and withhold from dealing Helsley this summer. There are nine days left until the trade deadline, during which a lot can happen.
