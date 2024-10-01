Cardinals $260 Million Star Reportedly Could Be Traded Despite High Jersey Sales
The St. Louis Cardinals are facing challenging times as the 11-time World Series champions look to rebuild this upcoming offseason.
The Cardinals have a young talent core but have fallen behind on player development. Consequently, the organization will redirect its focus to the farm system and deprioritize the big league roster.
With the franchise looking to reduce payroll, a notable player could be on the trade block despite generating much revenue from jersey sales in 2024.
Cardinals' third baseman Nolan Arenado is ranked No. 10 on the list of top Major League Baseball jersey sales for this season, according to MLB.com's report from Monday.
Considering that no other St. Louis player is included in the top 20 for players' jersey sales, Cardinals chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. should expect a significant revenue dip in 2025 if Arenado is dealt.
DeWitt announced Monday afternoon in a press conference that the organization will look to reduce payroll this upcoming offseason. That said, it's likely players with lucrative contracts will be shopped.
Arenado is signed through 2027 and is owed approximately $52 million after he's paid for this season. If the Cardinals are willing to move on from five-time Silver Slugger Paul Goldschmidt this winter, trading their Platinum Glove third baseman will likely be on the table.
Perhaps breakout star Masyn Winn will be the next Cardinals player to land on the top jersey sales list. After all, he is predicted to be the next face of the franchise.
More MLB: Cardinals Latest PR Move Reportedly 'Will Enrage' Fan Base Demanding Change