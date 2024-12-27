Inside The Cardinals

Guardians Eyeing Two Cardinals Potential Trade Pieces, Per Insider

Will the Cardinals end up blowing up the roster?

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 27, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view a Cleveland Guardians hat and glove on the dugout railing before a game against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-Imagn Images
It has been a long offseason so far for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Each day, there is more and more chatter about who the Cardinals could end up trading. The Cardinals won 83 games in 2024 and are in unfamiliar territory. Rather than contending year in and year out, the Cardinals have had two straight uncharacteristic seasons and now are making big changes with an eye toward the future.

It makes for a long offseason because rather than thinking about who the Cardinals can add to compete for a title, it's all been about who the club can get rid of to shed salary.

Nothing really concrete has happened to this point but we should start to see some moves at some point before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February.

Two players who have been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason have been Erick Fedde and Steven Matz and the Cleveland Guardians have reportedly shown interest in both, according to MLB.com's John Denton.

"As for (Miles Mikolas), Matz, and Fedde, not one particularly fits into the future of a starting rotation of (Sonny Gray), Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, and potentially Gordon Graceffo or Matthew Liberatore," Denton said. "The Guardians have shown a keen interest in trading for Fedde or Matz, per sources, and the Cards would be open to those deals."

At this point, it seems like anything could happen. This isn't the first time Cleveland has been mentioned with Fedde or Matz and won't be the last.

PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. After quickly rising as one of the most productive writers on the site, he expanded his reach to write for Baseball Essential, a national baseball site in Sports Illustrated Media Group. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

