Guardians Eyeing Two Cardinals Potential Trade Pieces, Per Insider
It has been a long offseason so far for the St. Louis Cardinals.
Each day, there is more and more chatter about who the Cardinals could end up trading. The Cardinals won 83 games in 2024 and are in unfamiliar territory. Rather than contending year in and year out, the Cardinals have had two straight uncharacteristic seasons and now are making big changes with an eye toward the future.
It makes for a long offseason because rather than thinking about who the Cardinals can add to compete for a title, it's all been about who the club can get rid of to shed salary.
Nothing really concrete has happened to this point but we should start to see some moves at some point before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in February.
Two players who have been mentioned in trade rumors this offseason have been Erick Fedde and Steven Matz and the Cleveland Guardians have reportedly shown interest in both, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"As for (Miles Mikolas), Matz, and Fedde, not one particularly fits into the future of a starting rotation of (Sonny Gray), Andre Pallante, Michael McGreevy, and potentially Gordon Graceffo or Matthew Liberatore," Denton said. "The Guardians have shown a keen interest in trading for Fedde or Matz, per sources, and the Cards would be open to those deals."
At this point, it seems like anything could happen. This isn't the first time Cleveland has been mentioned with Fedde or Matz and won't be the last.
