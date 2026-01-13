Brendan Donovan Sweepstakes Takes Turn After Months Of Rumors

It appears that things are heating up in the Brendan Donovan market for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rumors have been swirling for months at this point about Donovan on the trade block with a handful of teams prominently linked to him, including the Seattle Mariners, Kansas City Royals, San Francisco Giants, and the Boston Red Sox.

For St. Louis, Donovan is the team's top chip on the trade block right now. Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras were both dealt, but the Cardinals had to include cash to get both deals over the finish line. For Donovan, the Cardinals should get a large return at some point for an All-Star who is cost-controlled. It has been reported that the Cardinals want at least two top prospects in return for Donovan.

The Cardinals All-Star is at the center of growing rumors

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

On Tuesday, things took a turn in the market as ESPN's Jeff Passan reported that the Giants are "aggressively pursuing" second baseman and have been pursuing Donovan and Nico Hoerner of the Chicago Cubs.

"The San Francisco Giants are aggressively pursuing a second baseman and have been engaged with Chicago on Nico Hoerner and St. Louis on Brendan Donovan, sources tell ESPN," Passan wrote. "An infield of Matt Chapman, Willy Adames, Donovan or Hoerner and Rafael Devers would be among MLB's best."

At first look, this sounds like more of the same. Donovan linked to a contender -- this time in San Francisco -- but no deal yet. But this is different. There isn't an insider more reputable in baseball than Passan right now. When he speaks, fans should be listening because he doesn't just throw information at a wall and see what sticks. If talks have gotten to the point where Passan is going to post about them on X, that's a sign that there is real traction.

Now, Passan also mentioned the Cubs, so it's not a guarantee that the Cardinals will send Donovan to the Giants, but it appears things are moving and we should have more information soon. If Hoerner goes to the Giants, one suitor will be out the door for Donovan. Stay tuned.

