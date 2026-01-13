How Cardinals, Nolan Arenado Reportedly Compromised On Trade To Diamondbacks

Ex-St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado knew he was going to have to be more flexible this time around.

Arenado was traded Tuesday to the Arizona Diamondbacks, with St. Louis eating $31 million of the $42 million he was still owed on the contract he originally signed with the Colorado Rockies, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. $5 million of that $31 million is covered by Colorado.

Last winter, Arenado was a more desirable trade target, but he nixed a deal to the Houston Astros because he hoped one he preferred was coming. This winter, it appears he broadened his horizons considerably.

How Arenado, Cardinals changed stances

According to Katie Woo of The Athletic, who first reported that a deal was close, Arenado and the Cardinals front office both significantly softened their stances on what a trade would require to ensure that the relationship ended this offseason.

"Both sides made concessions heading into this offseason to avoid the same fate," wrote Woo. "According to multiple team sources, Arenado provided (president of baseball operations Chaim) Bloom with an expanded list of teams he’d waive his no-trade clause for, and ownership privately agreed to include more money in a deal if it ensured the completion of a trade."

Bloom, who took over the job from the longtime head of the baseball operations department, John Mozeliak, has intently pursued a full-scale rebuild this winter. Bloom traded two other former All-Stars in Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, now both members of the Boston Red Sox.

Last winter, Arenado was only willing to accept trades to big-market teams he thought would have a chance to compete for the playoffs, with the lone possible exception of his hometown Los Angeles Angels. But the only one of those teams to pursue him was the Boston Red Sox, who wound up signing Alex Bregman instead and didn't show nearly as much interest this time around.

Arenado knew he couldn't be picky, and the Cardinals knew they would essentially have to unload him for a small amount of salary relief. That's how Tuesday came to pass.

