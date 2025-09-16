Chicago Cubs Game Today (9/16/25): Start Time, Pitchers, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Chicago Cubs will be looking to win their series with the Pittsburgh Pirates when they face each other on Tuesday night at PNC Park.
The Cubs (86-64) claimed a 4-0 win over the Pirates on Monday, as Chicago got home runs from Michael Busch and Pete Crow-Armstrong. That was more than enough for starter Jameson Taillon, who threw six shutout innings to claim the win.
The runs may be harder to come by for Ch on Tuesday as Pittsburgh (65-86) will start second-year phenom Paul Skenes. But the Cubs have a youngster of their own they can throw at the two-time All-Star.
Here is the preview for the game, with probable pitchers, how to watch and listen, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Pittsburg Pirates
Game Day: Tuesday, Sept. 16
Game Time: 5:40 p.m. CT
Watch: Marquee Sports Network (Cubs); SportsNet PIT, SportsNet-PIT+ (Pirates)
Listen: 670 The Score, WRTO 1200 (Cubs), KDKA-FM 93.7 (Pirates)
Where: PNC Park, Pittsburgh
Tuesday’s Probable Pitchers
Cubs: RHP Cade Horton (10-4, 2.70)
The brilliant rookie season of the former first-round pick continued last week against Atlanta as he claimed a win in 6.1 innings of work. He gave up four hits, one earned run and no walks against two strikeouts. He’s been remarkably consistent down the stretch, as he is 5-1 with a 1.24 ERA in his last seven games, with 36 strikeouts and seven walks in 36.1 innings.
He’s pitched 110 innings entering this game and has struck out 89 and walked 32. Batters are hitting .223 against him and he has a 1.11 WHIP. Horton should get rookie of the year votes and should get a spot in the postseason rotation.
Pirates: RHP Paul Skenes (10-9, 1.92)
It seems absurd to say it, but Skenes could win the NL Cy Young award even with his record. He was a hard-luck starter in the first half of the season and recently the wins have finally come in droves. He is 4-1 with a 1.58 ERA in his last seven starts, with 49 strikeouts and five walks in 40 innings. He took a no-decision in his last start against Baltimore, but he only gave up two hits in five innings as he struck out eight and walked nine. Hits off Skenes should be cherished — and cashed in whenever possible.
Cubs Injuries
IL, 10 or 15-day
Owen Caissie, OF (7-day, concussion, Sept. 7, eligible to return Sept. 14): Caissie suffered a concussion when he ran into the wall at Wrigley Field on Saturday.
Kyle Tucker, OF (10-day, left calf tightness, Sept. 9, retroactive to Sept. 6, eligible to return Sept. 17): Tucker ran on Monday. He can throw and hit without issue.
Miguel Amaya, C (10-day, left ankle sprain, placed on Aug. 14, eligible to return): MLB.com reported that Amaya will DH at Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday.
Daniel Palencia, RHP (15-day, right shoulder strain, Sept. 8, eligible to return Sept. 24): Palencia may throw off a mound in Pittsburgh this week
Ryan Brasier, RHP (15-day, left groin strain, placed on Aug. 22, eligible to return): There has been no significant update on Brasier since he threw a bullpen for Cubs coaches in Atlanta.
IL, 60-Day or season-ending
Eli Morgan, RHP (60-Day, right elbow, placed on April 15, transferred to 60-day IL on May 10, eligible to return): Morgan is on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa.
Justin Steele, LHP (60-Day, left elbow surgery, placed on 15-day IL on April 9, moved to 60-day IL on April 23, out for season): Steele underwent left ulnar collateral ligament revision repair and is out for the year.
Some updates reported by MLB.com.
The Latest Chicago Cubs News