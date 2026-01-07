Michael Busch Predicted To Reach Major Career Milestone In 2026

After watching Chicago Cubs' first baseman Michael Busch in 2025, it's hard to believe that he has yet to be named as an All-Star. And while it seems too early to predict who could be named an All-Star for this upcoming season, what else is there to do?

Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter took a stab at it, selecting a list of the top-10 players who are primed to become first-time All-Stars in 2026, with Cubs first baseman Michael Busch among them.

"For all the attention given to Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, it was Michael Busch who slugged a team-high 34 home runs for the Cubs last season while spending most of the year hitting leadoff," said Reuter.

Busch isn't the only member of the team who has surprisingly yet to make an All-Star roster, as Reuter also named three other Cubs among 20 honorable mentions. Second baseman Nico Hoerner, designated hitter/outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and pitching sensation Cade Horton were the names listed among some of the best in the game.

Busch likely has a more challenging path to a selection than his teammates, as he will face Bryce Harper, Freddie Freeman, and Matt Olson, making this an uphill battle. However, if he keeps his 2025 momentum rolling, he could easily reach this milestone.

Busch an all-around threat

By the end of the year, Busch was arguably robbed of being named a Silver Slugger finalist, as he ranked near the top of every stat category against first basemen in the NL.

34 Homeruns, 2nd

.523 Slugging Percentage, 2nd (by .001)

.866 OPS, 3rd

90 RBI, 3rd/4th

78 Runs Scored, 4th

.261 Batting Average, 6th

56 Drawn Walks, 5th

It also doesn't seem too far-fetched that the Busch is inching closer to his first Gold Glove. In 2025, he ranked near the top of NL first basemen in double plays (third), assists (fourth), putouts (fourth), and range factor (fourth).

Busch's 4.6 WAR was easily the best of his young career as he continues to develop, and his entire slash line has improved each season, along with his overall production. The 27-year-old is poised for a massive year for the Cubs.

