Cubs Notes: Arbitration Deadline Nears, Tucker Opening, Valdez, Cabrera & More

We're nearly a week into 2026 and the Chicago Cubs still haven't made the splash fans are looking for in free agency.

The team has been linked to a variety of players by insiders, yet there's been no concrete news regarding any serious ongoing conversations. Will this be the week that changes?

Noted targets Framber Valdez, Ranger Suarez, Alex Bregman, and even newly linked Bo Bichette are still available.

Here's the latest Cubs news and notes to catch up on.

Cubs notes

Cubs Must Finalize Deals With Remaining Salary Arbitration Players As Deadline Nears - The salary abitration deadline ends on Thursday, and the Cubs still have two players they need to lock up. One of those is injured starting pitcher Justin Steele, who made just four starts in 2025 before getting Tommy John surgery.

Justin Steele | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The other is Javier Assad, who also had a shortened 2025 season due to injury, pitching in just eight games. Both are expected to sign, with Steele projected to get a deal worth $6.55 million and Assad estimated at $1.9 million.

Kyle Tucker's Free Agency Market Could Hand Cubs Unlikely Opening - Tucker's market is seemingly seeing a shift, and reports suggest he may need to settle for a short-term rather than long-term deal. If that's indeed the case, does it create an opportunity for the Cubs to re-sign Tucker to a contract more in line with the team's status quo?

Cubs Predicted To Sign Framber Valdez To 4-Year Deal - The Cubs were again predicted to sign Framber Valdez by Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report in his updated article predicting landing spots for MLB's top 10 free agents. He also notes the Mets and Orioles as strong fits, and predicts a contract worth $114 million over four years will get the job done.

Framber Valdez | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

MLB Insider Rightfully Not Impressed With Chicago Cubs Offseason Thus Far - Jim Bowden of The Athletic put together his list of the most-improved teams so far this offseason. Not listed amongst them was the Cubs. What does the team need to do to change this?

Insider Links Cubs To Edward Cabrera Trade - According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, Miami are listening to trade offers for Edward Cabrera and the Cubs are one of the reported teams showing interest in him, alongside the Yankees, Mets and Orioles.

Cabrera went 8-7 with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts in 2025. If the Cubs are unwilling to sign one of the top free-agent arms, a pivot to trading for Cabrera could be the answer. But who would they have to give up?

Edward Cabrera | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

MLB Insiders Deliver Tough Free Agency Reality Check For Cubs Fans - As previously noted, the Cubs have yet to make a splash this offseason. This hasn't gone unnoticed by fans and insiders alike. And in a January 5 article by Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic, the duo delivered a tough reality check for Cubs fans.

After talking about the Cubs being in play for starting pitchers and Alex Bregman, they poured cold water on the team actually pulling the trigger on a move, saying "based on their recent history, it’s probably best to bet the under."

Michael Busch Predicted To Reach Major Career Milestone In 2026 - Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently took a stab at selecting 10 players who are primed to become first time All-Stars in 2026, and among the list was Cubs first baseman Michael Busch.

Michael Busch | David Banks-Imagn Images

"For all the attention given to Kyle Tucker and Pete Crow-Armstrong, it was Michael Busch who slugged a team-high 34 home runs for the Cubs last season while spending most of the year hitting leadoff," said Reuter.

Earning honorable mentions was also second baseman Nico Hoerner, designated hitter/outfielder Seiya Suzuki, and pitching sensation Cade Horton.