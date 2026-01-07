Top Cubs Prospect Confirmed To Be Part Of Edward Cabrera Trade

The Chicago Cubs have been adamant about finding an arm to add to their starting rotation this offseason, but before today had yet to do so.

However, Jed Hoyer is finally putting a deal together via a trade with the Miami Marlins for Edward Cabrera. Cabrera is a high-upside, low-risk starter who has been improving each year, but since he is only in his second year of arbitration, he won't cost nearly as much as Cease and Imai.

When news first broke, no details were released about who the Cubs would send the other way. But fans didn't have to wait long before MLB insider Bob Nightengale revealed that the Cubs' number one prospect, Owen Caissie, would be departing the team.

"If Marlins starter Edward Cabrera’s medicals clear and the Cubs trade is finalized, Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caisse will be part of the package headed to Miami," said Nightengale

If Marlins starter Edward Cabrera’s medicals clear and the Cubs trade is finalized, Cubs outfield prospect Owen Caisse will be part of the package headed to Miami. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 7, 2026

Following the initial report by Nightengale, Jeff Passan followed up by adding that in addition to Caissie, two additional hitting prospects are included in the deal and that the deal was finalized.

"The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins that sends top outfield prospect Owen Caissie and two other hitting prospects to Miami, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done and official. Players are being informed now."

The Chicago Cubs have acquired right-hander Edward Cabrera in a trade with the Miami Marlins that sends top outfield prospect Owen Caissie and two other hitting prospects to Miami, sources tell ESPN. Deal is done and official. Players are being informed now. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 7, 2026

As confirmed by Nightengale and Sahadev Sharma, Craig Mish was first to report that Cristian Hernandez and Edgardo DeLeon are the two additional Cubs prospects included in the trade.

Owen Caissie's time with the Cubs

Caissie has spent the last two years batting tremendously in Triple-A, especially in 2025, where he slashed .286/.386/.551 with 22 home runs and 55 runs batted in after playing nearly 100 games.

While he did show promise in his debut with the team, he didn't do quite as well as he would have hoped, batting .192 in the 12 games he played for the Cubs. Ultimately, this move was intended to ensure their 2026 roster had no gaps, and Caissie was the unfortunate casualty.

Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Cubs rotation with Cabrera

With the addition of Cabrera, it seems likely that Colin Rea will either step into a swing role in the rotation or be moved into the bullpen, even though he posted a 3.95 ERA in 2025.

Cabrera has been pitching in the majors since his debut in 2021, at 23, and over the next two years, he began taking on a heavier workload (minimum 20 starts) and has risen to the occasion. His current trajectory is likely why the Cubs pulled the trigger.

2025 was the best season of his young career as he posted a 3.53 ERA with 150 strikeouts in 26 starts. It is easy to assume that his ERA will continue to improve as a member of the Cubs, as he is primarily a ground-out pitcher, and will have arguably the best defense in baseball standing behind him.

Edward Cabrera | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In addition to Cabrera, the Cubs rotation will include rookie sensation Cade Horton, Matthew Boyd, Shota Imanaga, Jameson Taillon, Justin Steele (once he returns), and potentially Rea.

Cubs on SI will keep you updated as additional information is released about players involved in the trade.

The Latest Chicago Cubs News

Insider Reveals Reason Behind Cubs' Pursuit Of Bo Bichette And Alex Bregman

Michael Busch Predicted To Reach Major Career Milestone In 2026

Kyle Tucker's Free Agency Market Could Hand Cubs Unlikely Opening

MLB Insider Rightfully Not Impressed With Chicago Cubs Offseason Thus Far