Teams View D-backs' Zac Gallen as Trade 'Worth Pursuing'
Arizona Diamondbacks' former ace Zac Gallen has not had a year that's lived up to his high standards. But that doesn't mean teams don't see trade value in him.
The D-backs, at 50-53, are all but confirmed to be looking to sell expiring contracts at the July 31 Trade Deadline.
Third baseman Eugenio Suárez is the prize of the group, but Arizona also has a pair of veteran starting pitchers on the block in Gallen and Merrill Kelly.
Since Gallen has had such a tough year, it's easy to assume he may not have much, if any, trade value. Returns aside, however, teams reportedly see him as someone worth calling on, at the very least.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen "Worth Pursuing" In Trade
According to an article from The Athletic's Patrick Mooney and Will Sammon, Gallen is still perceived as an arm teams would actively look to acquire.
"Gallen is very much a pitcher who operates by feel, but that sense has come and gone too often this season (7-11, 5.58 ERA). While his metrics are largely similar to previous years, a veteran hitter pointed out that even a slight dip in velocity can dilute his pitch mix, which relies on sequencing and sharp contrasts."
"Nonetheless, league sources said, Gallen is viewed as a pitcher worth pursuing," the article reads.
“Zac wants the ball,” a league source told Mooney and Sammon. “He finds the chip and puts it on his shoulder and keeps going. He’s the type of guy who’s also very honest with himself about how he’s doing and what’s going on.”
Looking at Gallen's ugly 5.58 ERA and the difficult 2025 he's had, it can be possible to forget he was one of the most instrumental parts in Arizona's quick turnaround and miracle run to the World Series.
Just two seasons ago, he pitched to a 3.47 ERA over 210 innings. A year prior to that in 2022, he pitched to a dominant 2.54 ERA to help Arizona climb out of the NL West basement.
"Gallen’s role in helping lead the Arizona Diamondbacks to the 2023 World Series is not a distant memory," Mooney and Sammon wrote. "That postseason experience is a compelling reason to acquire him – and a cautionary reminder for an Arizona franchise that will not easily concede."
Arizona likely would not trade both Gallen and Kelly. The result would likely be a rotation that was noncompetitive, even with the recent strides by Brandon Pfaadt and Ryne Nelson's continued excellence.
Just what Gallen is worth to external franchises is unknown. The return, considering Gallen's 2025 season, likely wouldn't be eye-popping.
But there is still actual value present in Gallen. His stuff is good and he's an intellectual pitcher who's shown himself capable of pitching near or at the top of a rotation.