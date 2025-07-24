D-backs, Reds Have 'Mutual Interest' in Eugenio Suárez Trade
The Arizona Diamondbacks may have sealed their own deadline fate in their recent series, losing three straight to fall to 50-53.
With the Trade Deadline just six games away on July 31, it's no longer a matter of "if" they sell, but rather "who?"
Third baseman Eugenio Suárez and his 36 home runs has lately been the center of endless trade rumors. On Wednesday, it was reported that the Cincinnati Reds are the latest team to begin that process.
Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds have "mutual interest" in Suárez trade
According to The Athletic's C. Trent Rosecrans, there is interest from both sides on a potential deal to bring Suárez back to Cincinnati — the club he spent seven seasons with from 2015-2021.
"According to major-league sources, there is mutual interest between the Reds and Diamondbacks in a deal that would bring Suárez back to Cincinnati. He entered Wednesday with a National League-best 36 home runs and leads baseball with 86 RBIs," Rosecrans wrote.
"The Diamondbacks need controllable, young pitching. The Reds are unlikely to part with Chase Burns, who struck out 10 in Tuesday’s loss to the Nationals, or Rhett Lowder, who is currently injured.
"But the team does have right-hander Chase Petty, a promising talent, even if he’s having a down season."
Suárez enjoyed some of his best seasons in Cincinnati, including two 100-RBI seasons and a 49-homer campaign in 2019. He was named to his first All-Star squad as a member of the Reds in 2018.
It's not just the Reds who are interested. It's been reported previously that the Yankees have inquired, and that the Mariners (another of Suárez's former teams) have had "preliminary discussions" with Arizona on a potential deal.
The slugger has, however, expressed his desire to stay with the Diamondbacks, if possible.
But he is undeniably the most valuable trade asset available to general manager Mike Hazen, with one insider calling him "as good as gone."
"I feel like I'm at home. This team means a lot to me," Suárez told reporters after Wednesday's demoralizing loss.
"The last two years of my career changed everything here in Arizona. I am who I am right now because the last two years have been great. It's a lot about this team.
"I don't know what's going to happen... but my heart is still here. I'm still here. I'm part of this team, and I care about my off day [Thursday]. Then I'll do my best and start Friday and try to win games."
Suárez did not want to discuss the possibility of a trade. If this is the end of his tenure in the desert, it certainly won't be for lack of positive impact.