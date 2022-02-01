Dodgers: GM Brandon Gomes Says It's Business-as-Usual for LA's Minor Leaguers

It’s a strange time for MLB players due to the current lockout, but for minor league players, it’s business-as-usual. Unlike their major league counterparts, MiLB players can still workout at team facilities with the training and coaching staff. The Dodgers new GM, , is excited to see the minor leaguers at the LA’s training facilities.

“Everything’s progressing as it normally would. We have a large group of players right now at Camelback Ranch, our spring training facility right now that are working with the coaching staff that’s there. They’re getting their workouts in, bullpens, hitting in the cage, on the field, defensive work, so everything on that front is a go which is really exciting.”

Camelback Ranch isn’t the only Dodgers site with players getting their work in. Gomes also stated that Dodgers minor leaguers who live in the southern California area are working out at Dodger Stadium.

“We have a group of local minor league players that are coming to Dodger Stadium and utilizing the facilities there. It’s fun to watch and see these guys out on the field getting their work in and knowing that their season is around the corner.”

Even with the MLB lockout, Gomes said that the Dodgers organization hasn’t been giving their minor leaguers any more, or any less, attention this offseason. In his words, their approach to developing those players is “no different” than in years past.

The Dodgers have five players in MLB Pipeline’s 2022 Top 100 prospect list: catcher Diego Cartaya (28), pitchers Ryan Pepiot (61) and Bobby Miller (78), second baseman Michael Busch (75), and outfielder Andy Pages (100).

The consensus is all of LA’s top prospects are likely to begin their seasons on minor league clubs. However, considering the state of the Dodgers pitching staff, Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot might have a chance to make the Dodgers Opening Day roster.