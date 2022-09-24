Skip to main content

Dodgers: Mookie Betts Get Special Recognition from Mike Trout

Angels outfielder Mike Trout recognizes greatness in all facets of the game
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

When an all-time talent like Angels outfielder Mike Trout speaks, you listen. Trout undoubtedly will end up in the Hall of Fame one day despite team struggles and only appearing in three postseason games ever. 

The respect given to Trout is echoed throughout the entire league and sometimes makes people wonder who he considers the elite of the league. Luckily for fans, Jomboy's Talkin' Baseball (via @seehendo) offered us an inside look at who he feels belongs on today's Mt. Rushmore of current MLB outfielders with Dodgers fans recognizing one name all too well. 

"I'm gonna go with my guys that are in the league now. I gotta be on there for sure. I gotta go Judge. I'm gonna go Mookie and I'm gonna go Harp."

That's right, Mookie Betts joins the list of the most elite outfielders in the game today along with Yankees' Aaron Judge and Phillies' Bryce Harper. Rightfully so, they all deserve to be on the list but it makes it a bit cooler to know a guy like Trout has your back.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mookie seems to be doing it all this season, setting a career high in home runs, unbelievable plays in the outfield and making time for fans whenever possible. It's hard to root against a guy like Mookie even when he is playing on the opposite team. 

With Trout locked in to play the rest of his career with the Angels, unless a miraculous happens that sends Trout to a contender, Mookie will never get the chance to play with Trout in the MLB. Fortunately, with Team USA slated to play in the World Baseball Classic, fans will have a chance to see these two along with Harper play together. 

With Team USA playing for the pride of their country, these three will have a chance to prove to the world why they are among the greatest outfielders in the game today. 

Mike TroutLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_19088738_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Not Ready to Hand Dustin May a Postseason Role Just Yet

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19016185_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Kimbrel Out in LA, No News Closer Named Yet

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_16604297_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Max Muncy Hopeful Albert Pujols can Hit No. 700 in LA

By Staff Writer
USATSI_18054385_168396005_lowres
News

Dodger News: Blake Treinen Taking Longer to Bounce Back Than Originally Hoped

By Ryan Menzie
USATSI_19079170_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Roberts Finally Running Out of Patience with Craig Kimbrel

By Clint Pasillas
USATSI_18590543_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: L.A. Bringing Back Injured Reliever for 2023

By Jeff J. Snider
USATSI_19030198_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Even at 37, Justin Turner Feels There's a Lot Left in the Tank

By Noah Camras
USATSI_19049140_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Unsure About His Playing Future Next Season

By Noah Camras