Dodgers: Mookie Betts Get Special Recognition from Mike Trout

When an all-time talent like Angels outfielder Mike Trout speaks, you listen. Trout undoubtedly will end up in the Hall of Fame one day despite team struggles and only appearing in three postseason games ever.

The respect given to Trout is echoed throughout the entire league and sometimes makes people wonder who he considers the elite of the league. Luckily for fans, Jomboy's Talkin' Baseball (via @seehendo) offered us an inside look at who he feels belongs on today's Mt. Rushmore of current MLB outfielders with Dodgers fans recognizing one name all too well.

"I'm gonna go with my guys that are in the league now. I gotta be on there for sure. I gotta go Judge. I'm gonna go Mookie and I'm gonna go Harp."

That's right, Mookie Betts joins the list of the most elite outfielders in the game today along with Yankees' Aaron Judge and Phillies' Bryce Harper. Rightfully so, they all deserve to be on the list but it makes it a bit cooler to know a guy like Trout has your back.

Mookie seems to be doing it all this season, setting a career high in home runs, unbelievable plays in the outfield and making time for fans whenever possible. It's hard to root against a guy like Mookie even when he is playing on the opposite team.

With Trout locked in to play the rest of his career with the Angels, unless a miraculous happens that sends Trout to a contender, Mookie will never get the chance to play with Trout in the MLB. Fortunately, with Team USA slated to play in the World Baseball Classic, fans will have a chance to see these two along with Harper play together.

With Team USA playing for the pride of their country, these three will have a chance to prove to the world why they are among the greatest outfielders in the game today.