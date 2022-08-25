Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Set to Represent the USA

Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts gets the chance of a lifetime to represent his country
There really isn't anything Dodgers All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts isn't capable of. A man of the people, AL MVP, two-time World Series champion, six-time All-Star and now he's heading to the World Baseball Classic for Team USA.

More players are set to be announced before a roster is finalized, but Betts joins an already loaded team along with his third base coach Dino Ebel. Betts will get to play alongside big time talents Pete Alonso, Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Nolan Arenado, JT Realmuto, Paul Goldschmidt, Cedric Mullins and Trevor Story. 

Before COVID-19, the last World Baseball Classic Team USA was apart of was 2017, a team Goldschmidt and Arenado were apart of, where they dominated and finished in Dodgers Stadium with a gold medal. The team will now look to defend their title for the upcoming 2023 classic. 

As dominant as the Dodgers have been, there's no doubt in fans minds that Betts belongs on this team. The resumé speaks for itself and the Dodgers are currently steamrolling through the league. 

Betts currently sits tied for 10th in the league in home runs (27) with a .873 OPS (12th in the league). His stats rank near the top, but his amazing plays in the outfield are what make Betts so special.

That is exactly what Team USA will be looking for and there's no doubt even when the lights are shining the brightest, Betts is ready to play. The only way this will be more special for Betts and the Dodgers would be to see him teaming up with Trea Turner and his best buddy Freddie Freeman

