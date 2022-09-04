Dodgers: Mookie Betts Sets Career High In HR’s

The Dodger offense exploded last night after a quiet Friday night beating down on their division rival Padres, 12-1. For the most part, everyone in the lineup, one through nine contributed in a big way.

Trea Turner was back in the lineup and shot a two-run bomb in the first inning, Freddie Freeman went a perfect 3-3 with all singles and Will Smith knocked in four, one with a double and three with a homer to center. Everyone was on their A-game last night, especially the one and only Markus Lynn Betts aka Mookie Betts.

In the fourth inning with two runners on and a 0-1 count, Mookie hit a high fly ball that for a second looked like it was going to be a pop fly. That is until they pan the camera to the outfield and you see left fielder Wil Myers back up until the ball is over the wall.

Dodger Stadium explodes and the Dodgers take a 6-0. However, with that homer Mookie accomplished another feat this season.

That 33rd home-run of the season by Betts marked his new career high in home-runs for a season. Not only that, but he tied Joc Pederson in most HR’s in a season by a Dodger leadoff hitter. His previous career-high was in 2018 with 32, the year he secured his first MVP and a World Series title with the Boston Red Sox.

The 29-year-old is having one of his best seasons in the pros and by far his best as a Dodger. In his three years in LA he’s already made the All-Star team twice (no All-Star game in 2020 due to Covid) and is slashing .276/.360/.534 with a .894 OPS and a 139 OPS+. Betts has also tallied 72 HR’s, 170 RBI’s and a bunch of countless highlights in his tenure in Dodger blue.

Acquiring Mookie from Boston could go down as the best trade the Dodgers have made in franchise history. Everything good turned great once we got Betts on the squad, he’s the perfect guy to have in LA and most importantly we have him here till 2032.

To many more memories and great success in LA, M.L.B.