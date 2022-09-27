Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Doesn't Back Down From World Series Claims

When you make a guarantee, you have to pull through with it unless you want to look foolish. For Dave Roberts, he guaranteed the Dodgers would win a World Series during Spring Training on a national radio broadcast.

Will Dave Roberts look foolish if this guarantee isn't met? Probably not, but from the beginning of the season he put a target on the Dodgers back with a vicious claim to the promised land.

Even with such claims, Roberts was asked by reporters again of his aspirations but of course Roberts decided to double down on his grand plan (quotes via Dylan Hernández, The Los Angeles Times).

“I’m not voiding it. I still believe that regardless of what’s transpired this year with our pitching, we have enough talent to prevent runs.” He added, “Thank you for asking.”

The Dodgers have dealt with the immense pressure better than any team in the league as the team currently holds the best record in baseball, are on track to break the franchise record for most wins in a season and have clinched home field advantage through the NLCS.

Not too shabby for a team that will be considered to have a failed season if they are unable to win the World Series. With how the Dodgers have been playing all season, anything less would be a grand disappointment.

This also comes at a time where the Dodgers are still uncertain of their pitching rotation heading into the postseason with injuries to Tony Gonsolin and Dustin May clouding the team and the availability of Blake Treinen still being uncertain.