Dodger News: Blake Treinen Taking Longer to Bounce Back Than Originally Hoped

Dodgers pitcher Blake Treinen has been dealing with a lingering shoulder injury since early September
The Dodgers remain one of the hottest teams in baseball as they continue to scorch their way into the postseason. While the team continues to dominate, a return for their key bullpen pitcher Blake Treinen seemed to be in the cards but unfortunately recent news speculates Treinen may need a bit more time.

The former All-Star had been out for over four months due to should inflammation before being activated again this month. After about two weeks, Dave Roberts announced Treinen won't be picking up a ball in the coming days.

Unfortunate news for the team as Treinen hasn't seemed to bounce back as quickly as they had originally hoped.

After appearing in 72 games last season recording seven saves with a 1.99 ERA, Treinen has just appeared in five games this season. Despite the impressive 2021 season, Treinen hasn't fully lived up to the expectations hoped for when the Dodgers signed him to a three year $24 million deal. 

As proven from his lone All-Star appearance in 2018 where he notched 100 strikeouts for the only time in his career with a 0.78 ERA in 68 games, the talents of Treinen are there and have been enough to keep in on the Dodgers roster for this long.

The hope is Treinen can have a potential postseason role, but with the setback it's hard to imagine bringing him back in time for any major moments. For now, all the Dodgers can do is continue to monitor the extent of Treinen's injuries and hope there are no more setbacks moving forward. 

