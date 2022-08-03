Dodgers News: Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at 94

The voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. Vin Scully has passed away at the age of 94 the Dodgers announced during their game on Tuesday.

Scully's silky voice will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic voices in sports of all time. Scully was given the luxury of commentating all-time Dodgers athletes such as Jackie Robinson and Sandy Koufax, to current legends like Kirk Gibson and Clayton Kershaw.

From echoing calls to strategic silences, nothing was off limits for Scully. Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten expressed his thoughts on the passing of the legendary man (quotes via Los Angeles Dodgers)

"We have lost an icon. The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."

Scully's memorable calls transcend a lifetime for any baseball fan. His love for the game always remained outmatched in his 67 illustrious seasons.

Calling games was his pastime and was something he could virtually do in his sleep. The fans took notice and the baseball world lost a true icon.

"His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to meeting the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed."

Thanks for everything you've brought to the hearts of baseball fans all over the world. We will miss you Vin.