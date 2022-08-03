Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at 94

Oct 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers former announcer Vin Scully address the stadium before game two of the 2017 World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully Passes Away at 94

Legendary broadcaster and Dodgers icon Vin Scully passed away Tuesday night.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The voice of the Dodgers, and so much more. Vin Scully has passed away at the age of 94 the Dodgers announced during their game on Tuesday.

Scully's silky voice will forever be remembered as one of the most iconic voices in sports of all time. Scully was given the luxury of commentating all-time Dodgers athletes such as Jackie Robinson and Sandy Koufax, to current legends like Kirk Gibson and Clayton Kershaw

From echoing calls to strategic silences, nothing was off limits for Scully. Dodgers President and CEO Stan Kasten expressed his thoughts on the passing of the legendary man (quotes via Los Angeles Dodgers)

"We have lost an icon. The Dodgers' Vin Scully was one of the greatest voices in all of sports. He was a giant of a man, not only as a broadcaster but as a humanitarian. He loved people. He loved life. He loved baseball and the Dodgers. And he loved his family."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Scully's memorable calls transcend a lifetime for any baseball fan. His love for the game always remained outmatched in his 67 illustrious seasons. 

Calling games was his pastime and was something he could virtually do in his sleep. The fans took notice and the baseball world lost a true icon. 

"His voice will always be heard and etched in all of our minds forever. I know he was looking forward to meeting the love of his life, Sandi. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family during this very difficult time. Vin will truly be missed."

Thanks for everything you've brought to the hearts of baseball fans all over the world. We will miss you Vin. 

Los Angeles Dodgers

Miguel Vargas. Alex Seder/Great Lake Loons.
News

Dodgers News: LA Promotes Top Hitting Prospect Prior to First Pitch on Tuesday

By Selena Marquez3 hours ago
USATSI_18765568_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trades Former All-Star to Seattle Mariners for Cash

By Ryan Menzie5 hours ago
USATSI_18750086_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trades Mitch White to Blue Jays for Prospect Package

By Staff Writer5 hours ago
USATSI_18750319_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: LA Trades Lefty Reliever for Tampa Bay Outfield Prospect

By Selena Marquez7 hours ago
USATSI_16415705_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Baseball Twitter Responds to Juan Soto, Eric Hosmer Drama

By Selena Marquez8 hours ago
USATSI_18797794_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Luke Voit Headed to Washington to Complete Juan Soto-San Diego Deal

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_16417794_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Experts React to Juan Soto Trade; Label as Biggest in Deadline History

By Staff Writer8 hours ago
USATSI_18773044_168396005_lowres
News

MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani to Remain Angel Despite Trade Rumblings

By Selena Marquez8 hours ago