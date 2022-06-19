Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Get Emotional During Sandy Koufax Ceremony

Yesterday was a historic day at Dodger Stadium. Not only was it the anniversary of Clayton Kershaw's 15-strikeout no-hitter against the rockies, but the Dodgers organization hosted a ceremony for the unveiling of the Sandy Koufax statue in the centerfield plaza.

Koufax was in attendance for the ceremony with Dodgers radio play-by-play announcer Charlie Steiner serving as the master of ceremonies. The legendary Joe Torre spoke at the event, as did Clayton Kershaw.

Kershaw shared an incredible story about he and Koufax's relationship, and got a little choked up in the process.