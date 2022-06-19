Skip to main content
Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Get Emotional During Sandy Koufax Ceremony

Dodgers: Watch Clayton Kershaw Get Emotional During Sandy Koufax Ceremony

Clayton Kershaw got a little choked up during Sandy Koufax's statue unveiling ceremony.

Clayton Kershaw got a little choked up during Sandy Koufax's statue unveiling ceremony.

Yesterday was a historic day at Dodger Stadium. Not only was it the anniversary of Clayton Kershaw's 15-strikeout no-hitter against the rockies, but the Dodgers organization hosted a ceremony for the unveiling of the Sandy Koufax statue in the centerfield plaza.

Koufax was in attendance for the ceremony with Dodgers radio play-by-play announcer Charlie Steiner serving as the master of ceremonies. The legendary Joe Torre spoke at the event, as did Clayton Kershaw. 

Kershaw shared an incredible story about he and Koufax's relationship, and got a little choked up in the process.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I was looking back at the time we were on the field at Vin's [Scully] retirement ceremony on the field and something you said stuck with me about Vin. You said the thing you treasure the most about Vin, is that he allows you to call him a friend and that's the same for me. I'm grateful for that Sandy and I know you don't believe it, but there's no one more deserving of you of this honor so congratulations."

Clayton KershawLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18538818_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Hits Injured List with Rib Injury

By Staff Writer30 minutes ago
USATSI_18538653_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Won't Bench Two-Time All-Star Despite Frigid Hitting

By Staff Writer1 hour ago
Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts (left) with outfielder Mookie Betts against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Doc Reveals the Reason for Mookie's Absence from the Lineup

By Adam Salcido2 hours ago
USATSI_18544106_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Legendary Rapper Loves LA MVP Using His Track for Walk Up Song

By Staff Writer3 hours ago
Mar 6, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts against the Seattle Mariners during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Dave Roberts Makes Bold Claim About NL West

By Staff Writer4 hours ago
Andrew Friedman and Dave Roberts
News

Dodgers: MLB Rule Change Could Have Massive Affect on LA

By Staff Writer18 hours ago
USATSI_18557489
News

MLB News: Watch the Contreras Brothers Share Field for the First Time

By Adam Salcido20 hours ago
Oct 1, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw (22) delivers a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers during Game 2 of the National League Wild Card playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Dodgers: Watch Former Gold Glover Clayton Kershaw Make an Outstanding Play

By Adam Salcido22 hours ago