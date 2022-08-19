Skip to main content
Dodgers News: Dustin May Was Completely Unaware Of His Incredible Accomplishment

Feb 21, 2020; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) looks on during spring training at Camelback Ranch. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May seems ready for his return to the Dodgers lineup
The hype is coming into fruition as Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is set to return this Saturday against the Marlins after being out since May 2021 with Tommy John surgery. 

The Dodgers have remained cautious, and rightfully so, but after seeing what May has done with OKC, it's safe to assume he's more than ready (quotes via SportsNet LA).

“I’m excited. I couldn’t have gotten any more prepared in the Minor Leagues than I did. I’m in the best spot possible to come back and help the team.”

May pitched 5.0 innings against the Round Rock Express and delivered 10 strikeouts while giving up one earned run on four hits. What was most impressive was May delivering an immaculate inning in the second, but was unaware of what he had accomplished.

“Honestly, I didn’t even know that I had done it until I was finished and (Dave) Borkowski came up to me and told me that I did it. I was like, ‘That’s pretty neat.’ I hadn’t done that before, so it was definitely pretty cool to hear.”

Immaculate innings are a dime a dozen even if it isn't in the MLB. There have been 10 immaculate innings recorded since 2020, but zero over a 23-year span starting in 1929. 

May is locked in and seems more than ready for this first appearance in over a year. The Dodgers have been needing help, especially with the news of Walker Buehler being done for the year and Clayton Kershaw still dealing with his back injury. 

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18772788_168396005_lowres
