Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John

The wait is over. In what has been a brutal week for the Dodgers after the news of their pitcher Walker Buehler's seaon ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers finally get some good news with the return of their young star Dustin May.

May has not pitched for the Dodgers since undergoing Tommy John Surgery May 2021 and will now be making the start this Saturday against the Marlins. May will look to provide the needed depth after the carousel of injuries and hopefully some continuity heading into the postseason.

In what should be a warm welcome, May has been preparing for this game for months and months. May has started five games for the OKC Dodgers over the past couple of weeks and issued 10 strikeouts in five innings of play over the weekend.

The young pitcher still has a lot left in the tank, evident from his 2.74 ERA and 35 strikeouts before going down with his injury. With questions still looming around when Clayton Kershaw will return, having May back can help keep the Dodgers rolling forward and provide the spark needed for the postseason.

May has said in the past he'd be open to any role in the postseason, whether it was as a starter or a spark off the bullpen, but it seems more likely than ever that May will get the starting role.

The Dodgers pitchers have been playing lights out, so some may be curious of why there is any cause for concern. If baseball has taught us anything, it would be to expect the unexpected.

The more help the Dodgers pitchers can get, the better.