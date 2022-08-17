Skip to main content
Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John

Aug 10, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Dustin May (85) pitches in the first inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Dodgers News: LA Announces Dustin May's First MLB Start Since Tommy John

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May is finally back!
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The wait is over. In what has been a brutal week for the Dodgers after the news of their pitcher Walker Buehler's seaon ending elbow surgery, the Dodgers finally get some good news with the return of their young star Dustin May

May has not pitched for the Dodgers since undergoing Tommy John Surgery May 2021 and will now be making the start this Saturday against the Marlins. May will look to provide the needed depth after the carousel of injuries and hopefully some continuity heading into the postseason.

In what should be a warm welcome, May has been preparing for this game for months and months. May has started five games for the OKC Dodgers over the past couple of weeks and issued 10 strikeouts in five innings of play over the weekend. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The young pitcher still has a lot left in the tank, evident from his 2.74 ERA and 35 strikeouts before going down with his injury. With questions still looming around when Clayton Kershaw will return, having May back can help keep the Dodgers rolling forward and provide the spark needed for the postseason. 

May has said in the past he'd be open to any role in the postseason, whether it was as a starter or a spark off the bullpen, but it seems more likely than ever that May will get the starting role. 

The Dodgers pitchers have been playing lights out, so some may be curious of why there is any cause for concern. If baseball has taught us anything, it would be to expect the unexpected. 

The more help the Dodgers pitchers can get, the better. 

Dustin MayLos Angeles Dodgers

USATSI_18408952_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Injury Update: LA Lefty Slugger Activated Off IL; Optioned to Triple-A

By AJ Gonzalez1 hour ago
USATSI_18844382_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: Hall of Fame Manager Goes Viral for Taking Cues from the Crowd

By Jeff J. Snider2 hours ago
Duff
News

Dodgers: 11-Year Veteran Suffers Season-Ending Setback for Second Straight Year

By AJ Gonzalez3 hours ago
USATSI_18741451_168396005_lowres
News

MLB News: MLB Legend Gives Tatis "a Pass," Blames Padres for Positive PED Test

By Jeff J. Snider4 hours ago
USATSI_18831922_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Former NL MVP Gets a Couple Days Off for Mental Reset

By Jeff J. Snider4 hours ago
USATSI_18879875_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers: Comparing Chris Taylor's Insane Milwaukee Catches from 2018 and 2022

By Jeff J. Snider5 hours ago
USATSI_18866447_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers News: Brewers Scoreboard Operator Has Fun With Will Smith

By Jeff J. Snider7 hours ago
USATSI_18880323_168396005_lowres
News

Dodgers Recap: Chris Taylor's Heroics Not Enough as LA Falls to Brewers in Extras

By Daniel Palma18 hours ago