Dodgers: Freddie Freeman Reveals His Favorite LA Teammate

Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman names his outfielder teammate Mookie Betts as his favorite player
A key factor for success of any team is chemistry, the need to win ball games and a little bit of luck. The Dodgers have all of these factors and it starts from the top down with players like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts leading the way for the team.

The camaraderie between the two All-Stars has grown into a beautiful relationship on the field but as well as off the field with the two influencing each other to work hard when the cameras are off. The impact the two have had on each other has quickly translated into wins in many aspects.

Freeman took the time to meet and greet with an elementary school and talked about the benefits of sunscreen and skin care. One of the kids mentioned that Betts was his favorite player in which Freeman quickly replied:

"Mine too." 

The proof has been there with the fun they have during interviews, the amount of times they put in work together and the excitement with one another in the dugout, but it was still a wholesome moment for people to witness with Freeman admitting his best buddy is also his favorite player. 

The chemistry has made them both the best versions possible with Freeman hitting third in the league with a .321 batting average and fifth in OPS with .914. Betts is not too far behind among the league leaders tying for 10th in the league in home runs with 27 and 11th in the league in OPS with .876. 

